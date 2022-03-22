Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - March 22nd

Ottawa Senators Prospect Team of the Week:

Forwards:

Oliver Johansson

Look I don’t want to suggest the the reclamation of Ottawa’s 2021 draft class depends entirely on Johansson at this point but on some weeks—yeesh. In all fairness, Zack Ostapchuk and Carson Latimer have had some good weeks and even Chandler Romeo has caught my attention once or twice but as those very early reports suggested, Johansson likely becomes the cornerstone of this draft class for the Sens (prove me wrong Tyler Boucher!). He added three more goals, an assist, and seven shots this past week.

Oliver Johansson scored a beauty penalty shot goal on Thursday



Johansson’s goal stood up as the GWG and he added an assist in a 4-1 win #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tJV4ICaB3t — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 18, 2022

Philippe Daoust

Don’t look now but Thomas Chabot’s (and Mathieu Joseph’s) former team has gone 9-0-1 in their last ten and Daoust contributed with three goals, an assist, and six shots this past week. Now through almost 20 games, Daoust’s streak lives on having taken just one minor penalty. This dude could have the best Lady Byng vibes in Ottawa since Alfie.

Dufour and Daoust connect on the PK to tie it up! #CityofChampions pic.twitter.com/FMh68iq4Qr — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) March 19, 2022

Roby Järventie

A goal, an assist, and four shots doesn’t scream “team of the week” but a lot of Senators prospects underperformed or have sustained injuries so this will have to suffice. It still feels like Järventie has another gear to his game to unlock but it also feels like it’ll be worth the wait based on the flashes we’ve seen.

Roby Järventie ripped his 10th of the season to win it in OT on Friday night pic.twitter.com/pq703TJY4A — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 19, 2022

Defence

Jonathan Aspirot

Forever an unsung hero of Belleville’s blueline and a dark horse in the Senators’ system, Aspirot has put together a respectable campaign despite multiple injuries. Aspirot scored in consecutive games this past week. Highlights (including his goal against Hartford) here:

Maxence Guenette

After missing timeearlier in the season, Guenette now has 40 games under his belt and has become more of a central cog in Belleville’s defensive structure. I should also note that Guenette (a defender!) still has just four(!) penalty minutes on the season. Occaisionally he puts his offensive skills on display as he did on Sunday with a goal and an assist against Syracuse. Highlights:

Golatender

Mads Søgaard

If the B Sens intend to pass the likes of Laval, Toronto, and Syracuse in the standings then they’ll likely have to do so on the shoulder of Søgaard. Despite his struggles at times this season, he still looks like the best goaltender in the system going forward. He had a win and and overtime loss this week and played especially well last Friday stopping 36 of 38 against Hershey. Highlights here:

Silver Linings:

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 4 0 2 2 0 5 0% | 40 2 5 7 18 37 5% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 3 0 1 1 2 6 0% | 33 0 6 6 24 49 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 4 2 1 3 0 4 50% | 40 5 12 17 4 46 11% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 4 1 0 1 19 5 20% | 26 5 1 6 37 28 18% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 7 10 26 48 6% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 3 2 0 2 2 7 29% | 29 3 11 14 30 46 7% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 4 1 1 2 0 4 25% | 52 10 18 28 34 110 9% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 2 1 0% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 AHL 4 0 1 1 0 7 0% | 49 11 9 20 63 93 12% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 4 1 1 2 0 4 25% | 53 11 13 24 50 94 12% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 4 1 1 2 0 7 14% | 46 15 21 36 18 119 13% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 4 8 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 29 7 12 19 48 59 12% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 0 5 5 2 18 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 37 7 3 10 93 80 9% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 32 2 4 6 34 46 4% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 8 9 17 28 64 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 8 18 26 6 66 12% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 2 6 8 19 33 6%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 3 1 0 1 0 12 8% | 15 4 3 7 8 44 9% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 39 26 37 63 92 180 14% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 51 13 20 33 20 117 11% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 3 1 1 2 0 5 20% | 51 19 16 35 47 154 12% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 45 1 8 9 37 57 2% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 4 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 54 1 15 16 94 71 1% Philippe Daoust C 20 Saint John QMJHL 2 3 1 4 0 6 50% | 19 14 12 26 2 45 31%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Moscow KHL (playoffs) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 1 1 2 0 2 50% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL (playoffs) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 0 9 0% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 3 1 0 1 0 1 100% | 40 7 3 10 2 29 24% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 2 3 1 4 0 7 43% | 33 19 22 41 12 88 22% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 1 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 43 12 15 27 45 109 11%