Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - March 22nd

Ottawa Senators Prospect Team of the Week:
Forwards:
Oliver Johansson
Look I don’t want to suggest the the reclamation of Ottawa’s 2021 draft class depends entirely on Johansson at this point but on some weeks—yeesh. In all fairness, Zack Ostapchuk and Carson Latimer have had some good weeks and even Chandler Romeo has caught my attention once or twice but as those very early reports suggested, Johansson likely becomes the cornerstone of this draft class for the Sens (prove me wrong Tyler Boucher!). He added three more goals, an assist, and seven shots this past week.
Oliver Johansson scored a beauty penalty shot goal on Thursday— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 18, 2022
Johansson’s goal stood up as the GWG and he added an assist in a 4-1 win #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/tJV4ICaB3t
Philippe Daoust
Don’t look now but Thomas Chabot’s (and Mathieu Joseph’s) former team has gone 9-0-1 in their last ten and Daoust contributed with three goals, an assist, and six shots this past week. Now through almost 20 games, Daoust’s streak lives on having taken just one minor penalty. This dude could have the best Lady Byng vibes in Ottawa since Alfie.
Dufour and Daoust connect on the PK to tie it up! #CityofChampions pic.twitter.com/FMh68iq4Qr— Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) March 19, 2022
Roby Järventie
A goal, an assist, and four shots doesn’t scream “team of the week” but a lot of Senators prospects underperformed or have sustained injuries so this will have to suffice. It still feels like Järventie has another gear to his game to unlock but it also feels like it’ll be worth the wait based on the flashes we’ve seen.
Roby Järventie ripped his 10th of the season to win it in OT on Friday night pic.twitter.com/pq703TJY4A— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 19, 2022
Defence
Jonathan Aspirot
Forever an unsung hero of Belleville’s blueline and a dark horse in the Senators’ system, Aspirot has put together a respectable campaign despite multiple injuries. Aspirot scored in consecutive games this past week. Highlights (including his goal against Hartford) here:
Maxence Guenette
After missing timeearlier in the season, Guenette now has 40 games under his belt and has become more of a central cog in Belleville’s defensive structure. I should also note that Guenette (a defender!) still has just four(!) penalty minutes on the season. Occaisionally he puts his offensive skills on display as he did on Sunday with a goal and an assist against Syracuse. Highlights:
Golatender
Mads Søgaard
If the B Sens intend to pass the likes of Laval, Toronto, and Syracuse in the standings then they’ll likely have to do so on the shoulder of Søgaard. Despite his struggles at times this season, he still looks like the best goaltender in the system going forward. He had a win and and overtime loss this week and played especially well last Friday stopping 36 of 38 against Hershey. Highlights here:
Silver Linings:
- By adding Michael McNiven at the trade deadline, the Senators can hope to survive the injuries to both Matt Murray and Kevin Mandolese knowing they have some combination of Anton Forsberg and Filip Gustavsson in the NHL and Søgaard and McNiven in the AHL.
- The acquisition of Zach Senyshyn via Boston also bolsters the Belleville Senators playoff chances (and this logic probably applies to Ottawa’s retention of Michel Del Zotto (assuming any other teams had even called about the maligned blueliner)).
- Hampering Belleville’s quest for the postseason, Lassi Thomson remains sidelined with injury. Other injuries of not include Ridly Greig and Jake Sanderson.
Stats
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|AHL
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0%
||
|40
|2
|5
|7
|18
|37
|5%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|5%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|NHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0%
||
|33
|0
|6
|6
|24
|49
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|15
|0
|5
|5
|4
|13
|0%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|20
|AHL
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|50%
||
|40
|5
|12
|17
|4
|46
|11%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|NHL
|4
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5
|20%
||
|26
|5
|1
|6
|37
|28
|18%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|3
|7
|10
|26
|48
|6%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|22
|AHL
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|29%
||
|29
|3
|11
|14
|30
|46
|7%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|19
|AHL
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|25%
||
|52
|10
|18
|28
|34
|110
|9%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|AHL
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0%
||
|49
|11
|9
|20
|63
|93
|12%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|25%
||
|53
|11
|13
|24
|50
|94
|12%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|AHL
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|14%
||
|46
|15
|21
|36
|18
|119
|13%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|29
|7
|12
|19
|48
|59
|12%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|16
|0
|5
|5
|2
|18
|0%
NCAA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Boston University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|17
|2
|1
|3
|34
|21
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|37
|7
|3
|10
|93
|80
|9%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|21
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|32
|2
|4
|6
|34
|46
|4%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|38
|8
|9
|17
|28
|64
|13%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|23
|8
|18
|26
|6
|66
|12%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|2
|6
|8
|19
|33
|6%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|8%
||
|15
|4
|3
|7
|8
|44
|9%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|19
|Brandon
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|39
|26
|37
|63
|92
|180
|14%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Edmonton/Prince Albert
|WHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|51
|13
|20
|33
|20
|117
|11%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|18
|Vancouver
|WHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|20%
||
|51
|19
|16
|35
|47
|154
|12%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|London/Kingston
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|45
|1
|8
|9
|37
|57
|2%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|18
|Hamilton/Sarnia
|OHL
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0%
||
|54
|1
|15
|16
|94
|71
|1%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|Saint John
|QMJHL
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|6
|50%
||
|19
|14
|12
|26
|2
|45
|31%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|23
|Chelyabinsk/Moscow
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|45
|8
|9
|17
|28
|66
|12%
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|23
|Moscow
|KHL (playoffs)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|50%
|Olle Alsing
|LD
|25
|Nur-Sultan
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|43
|2
|8
|10
|14
|69
|3%
|Olle Alsing
|LD
|25
|Nur-Sultan
|KHL (playoffs)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|0%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Malmö
|SHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|100%
||
|40
|7
|3
|10
|2
|29
|24%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Troja/Ljungby IF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|1
|3
|4
|27
|26
|4%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|7
|43%
||
|33
|19
|22
|41
|12
|88
|22%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|20%
||
|43
|12
|15
|27
|45
|109
|11%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|241
|23
|90.5%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Ottawa
|NHL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|27
|5
|81.5%
||
|15
|3
|11
|1
|0
|473
|54
|88.6%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|17
|9
|5
|0
|0
|463
|46
|90.1%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Atlanta
|ECHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|191
|16
|91.7%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|54
|6
|88.9%
||
|46
|27
|15
|2
|0
|1368
|152
|88.9%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|80
|7
|91.3%
||
|28
|14
|12
|1
|0
|782
|77
|90.2%
