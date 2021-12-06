Game 23 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils

Considering how recently we profiled these two teams as draft lottery buddies, it doesn’t exactly bring me joy to see the Devils playing .500 hockey while the Senators just started digging up from the league basement over their last two games. Granted, one of these teams signed Dougie Hamilton over the summer and the other one suffered a massive COVID outbreak last month. I know which one of those realities I would personally prefer to live in. To focus on the positive though, Ottawa looked like a different team against Colorado, and New Jersey looks like a somewhat more manageable opponent than the ones the Sens faced in their last two contests against the Hurricanes and Avalanche.

In terms if overall volume, because Ottawa still ranks basically at the bottom of the league in categories like corsi and expected goals, the Devils have a natural advantage but nothing like Ottawa’s last two contests. If Ottawa has a chance on paper in this game then it comes from their suddenly (as of this season) competent powerplay and the fact that they get more powerplay opportunities on average than their opponent. Ottawa also has a bit more offensive touch at even strength than New Jersey but by a thin enough margin that they can’t bank on that alone.

At practice this morning, Ottawa’s lines looked like this:

Morning skate lines in NJ:



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Paul Stützle CBrown

Formenton Tierney Ennis

Sanford Gambrell Watson

Gaudette



Chabot Zaitsev

Holden Zub

Mete Thomson

Del Zotto



Forsberg-starters end.

While New Jersey could ice a lineup looking something like this:

#NJDevils line rushes for practice...



Zacha - Hischier - Bratt

Johnsson - Hughes - Sharangovich

Tatar - Mercer - Vesey

Kuokkanen - McLeod - Bastian/Boqvist



Graves - Hamilton

Siegenthaler - Severson

Subban - Smith

Geertsen - Jaros

Game Notes:

The Devils come into this match on a three-game game losing streak and arguably even colder then Ottawa who now have some momentum after a brutal November.

While I wouldn’t mind seeing a start from Filip Gustavsson (yes, Anton Forsberg won the last game but conceded five goals) I wouldn’t change much about the lineup as it stands.

I had absolutely no idea that Lindy Ruff currently coached the Devils. Just the most forgettable team out there.

We probably won’t get to see our old friend Christian Jaros in this game as the Devils seem to still have him listed on the injured reserve.

If you had no idea who the Devils’ leading scorer, Andres Johnsson, was then welcome to the club. Apparently he played for Toronto and once had a 20-goal campaign. Sounds miserable.

Where to watch: TSN5 RDS TSN1200 @7PMEST

Player Stats Game 23 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Game 23 Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 10 Andreas Johnsson 9 Assists Drake Batherson 11 Jesper Bratt 13 Points Drake Batherson 18 Jesper Bratt 19 Shots Josh Norris 59 Dougie Hamilton 77 TOI Thomas Chabot 27:11 Dougie Hamilton 22:01