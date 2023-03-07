Belleville Wins Back-to-Back

The Belleville Senators had another successful pair of games this weekend, making them winners in seven of their last ten games. While they still sit outside the playoff picture, it’s not entirely out of the question for them to make a play for the final spot in the North if they continue to play this strong brand of hockey.

The first game of the weekend featured former Senator Buddy Robinson and the Rockford Hogs. The game didn’t really open up until late in the first period when Bobby Lynch grabbed his eighth of the year to give the Hogs a 1-0 lead. Fortunately for the home crowd, Belleville kicked off the second period with an early strike courtesy of John Quenneville on the powerplay.

With the two teams knotted at a goal each heading into the final frame, you’d think by looking at the final score that the third period was a dominant one from Belleville’s perspective. While they scored three times, two of them were into the empty net in the final two minutes of the game. This one was still a barn burner throughout, but Angus Crookshank’s 20th of the year early in the final period was the game winner.

Aspo with the strong forecheck sets up Crooker in his office #ForTheB https://t.co/cWJnQs4tbV pic.twitter.com/uIIoVjkEK9 — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) March 4, 2023

Saturday night’s contest had far greater implications than Belleville’s matchup with an out-of-division opponent on Friday. With Rochester in town, the BSens had a tall task ahead of them to take an important pair of points from the team currently sitting in the final spot in the North. The good news is, the good guys were successful in pulling off a regulation win.

Opening the scoring, once again, was Crookshank, this time on the powerplay courtesy of some great puck movement from the top unit.

Early in the second, Matthew Boucher (no relation), grabbed his fifth of the year to give Belleville a slight amount of comfort with a two goal lead. Less than a minute later, however, the seats on the Belleville bench got hot as Rochester fired back to bring themselves within a goal.

Not long after, it was Jarid Lukosevicius playing hero by re-establishing Belleville’s two goal lead, with assists going to Quennveille and Jacob Larsson.

Gotta celly hard for sniping in your 150th game #ForTheB https://t.co/eeFo1DA961 pic.twitter.com/cdVM8RbJ9K — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) March 5, 2023

While Rochester was able to make things close again before the second period closed, there was no scoring in the third and Belleville took home the win by a score of 3-2.

Weekly Notes