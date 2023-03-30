Game 75 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators vs Philadelphia Flyers

**Editor’s note: we have moved to our new site! silver-seven.ghost.io. For new content + live commenting section check us out there!**
Amazingly, the Ottawa Senators are still in the race for that second wildcard spot in the Eastern conference.
Though I’m not sure you can call it much of a race at this point. Rather than a finish line, that wildcard berth is more like a black hole, slowly pulling teams toward it, in spite of their efforts to resist it at all costs. How else do you explain the Sens going 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and still having a chance to qualify? Are teams that afraid of Boston?
Despite being a bad team overall, the Philadelphia Flyers, tonight’s opponents, are on a four-game winning streak, including victories over the Panthers and Wild. After a 3-2-1 stretch against playoff and Cup contenders, the Sens can’t afford to play down to their competition for a third time this month.
Below are the lines from the morning skate. Head coach D.J. Smith hasn’t confirmed a starter but signs point to Cam Talbot, who hasn’t played since March.
Sens lines from the morning skate.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 30, 2023
Tkachuk Stützle Giroux
DeBrincat Pinto Batherson
Brassard Gambrell Joseph
Brown Kastelic Watson
XXXX Greig Gauthier
Sanderson Zub
Brannstrom Hamonic
Kleven Holden
Game Notes:
- Thomas Chabot will miss the next few weeks with an upper-body injury suffered against the Panthers on Monday. With only eight games left, it’s likely he’ll be done for the regular season – if so, he’ll miraculously have played under 25 minutes a night for 2022-23.
- With an open spot on the blueline, Tyler Kleven will make his NHL debut tonight. A second-round selection from 2020 and one of three University of North Dakota alumni currently on the roster, the 6’4 left shot had a relatively productive junior year of college with 18 points in 35 games. Look for him to make an impact in a more literal sense tonight, on a pair with Nick Holden.
- Much like the Senators, the Flyers have dealt with injury woes all year long. In particular, Travis Konecny, with 54 points in 52 games, has been out with an upper-body injury since February 11th.
- Amidst the tough stretch of games featuring Toronto, Boston, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Ottawa’s shot metrics have been trending downwards, with their 5-on-5 expected goals falling to below 50 percent for the first time in a while. The good news is that their shooting percentage has regressed upwards to compensate – they’re no longer cursed, thank goodness.
- Today’s a big day for the out-of-town scoreboard, with Pittsburgh, Florida, and Washington all in action as well. A best-case scenario would see Ottawa just three points back of the playoffs.
- It’s a 7:00 PM EST start tonight, and the game is available on RDS2, TSN5, and TSN1200.
Stats:
- Taken from NHL.com and NaturalStatTrick.com
Player Stats
|Game 75
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Game 75
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Tim Stutzle
|36
|Travis Konecny
|27
|Assists
|Tim Stutzle
|46
|Kevin Hayes
|35
|Points
|Tim Stutzle
|82
|Travis Konecny
|54
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|310
|Owen Tippett
|196
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|24:58
|Ivan Provorov
|23:02
Team Stats
|Game 75
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Game 75
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|3.16
|18th
|2.68
|30th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.23
|18th
|3.25
|19th
|Shots/GP
|33.1
|8th
|29.2
|26th
|Shots Against/GP
|31.9
|23rd
|31.4
|19th
|Powerplay %
|24.6
|6th
|15.4
|32nd
|Penalty Kill %
|82.3
|8th
|74.9
|26th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|50.18
|19th
|46.71
|25th
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|49.94
|19th
|46.89
|25th
