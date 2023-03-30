Silver Seven is on the Move...Sort Of!

At long last, Silver Seven is moving. As of this post going live, 10 AM Eastern, our new site is up and running. You can find it here:

https://silver-seven.ghost.io/

As part of the agreement that we signed with SB Nation, we are keeping our name, our URL and all of the related IP. This is great news and we couldn’t be happier to continue writing for this wonderful community.

However, because of some timing issues that are beyond our control, there will be a (hopefully brief) period of time where the two versions of the site will be running concurrently. Eventually silversevensens.com will re-direct to our new domain, so don’t erase your bookmarks just yet, but for now all of our new content will only be accessible at https://silver-seven.ghost.io/. We will no longer be able to write any new posts on this version of the site as of this evening.

With the new site now live, and the accompanying commenting system a go, we are moving all of our game coverage of tonight’s match-up with the Philadelphia Flyers to the new site. The Gameday Thread will be hosted there, and that’s where the recap will be posted as well.

We hope to see you there!

At the New Site

From a content standpoint, all of the good stuff that you’ve been reading here for so many years will continue. This new beginning is also an opportunity for us to explore some new ideas that we believe will make the site even better. We are very excited to share what’s coming next with you.

When you access the new site, you will need to sign up if you want to comment. The process is remarkably simple: just hit “Subscribe” in the top right or bottom right hand corners. You’ll be prompted for an e-mail address, and you should receive a communication from Silver Seven shortly thereafter. Just follow the link in the message et voilà!

We are very happy with our new commenting platform and we hope to see the same vibrant conversations that we’ve come to expect on the current site. Please let us know if you are experiencing any difficulties in getting set up.

For now, all of the articles are free to read and comment on. We have not yet finalized our plan for the future funding of the site but we are most likely headed towards a freemium model where most articles will be free, while some will be behind a modest paywall. We will of course communicate any changes of this nature well in advance.

On the downside, we no longer have access to Getty Images, so some articles will be published without a picture. We are searching for an alternative arrangement to the (extremely) pricey licensing agreement with Getty.

The website’s appearance is also something of a work in progress. While we are happy with what we’ve achieved in such a short period of time, we know there’s more work to do. We thank you for your continuing support and patience.

Lastly, our entire archive will be transferred, but without images, and again, not right away. We are hopeful this process also won’t take too long. We will also not be able to transfer FanPosts or comments. We’re very sorry about that, but these are the unfortunate technical realities.

Thank You

The incredible support that the community has shown us is the only reason that we can set out on our own at all. This support has come in several forms: for instance, many of you responded to our survey, which has proven invaluable in our planning for the future of the site. We have also been overwhelmed by the generosity of the financial support through our GoFundMe. The money raised has enabled us to move towards creating the site we’ve always dreamed of.

Thank you, again, and see you all soon on the “new” site!