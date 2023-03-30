Thursday Links, News and Notes: Chabot Injury, Alternative Arena Locations Discussed, Toews (Maybe) Saying Goodbye and More

**Editor’s note: we have moved to our new site! silver-seven.ghost.io. For new content + live commenting section check us out there!**
The Ottawa Senators, despite the long odds and mounting injuries, are still battling for their play-off lives. We dive into that, and beyond in our latest edition of Links, News, and Notes:
- Both Thomas Chabot and Claude Giroux missed yesterday’s practice, and though Giroux’s absence was related to a minor illness it would appear Chabot is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Considering the myriad ailments that have afflicted the rearguard, it’s probably in everyone’s best interests that he play it safe and take the rest.
- Meanwhile, Ridly Greig was unexpectedly back at practice after the team had previously announced his season was done due to a sternum injury. In his media availability, DJ Smith said that Greig could play before the year is out. Not quite sure how to take that news, other than to say hopefully Greig stays healthy if he does return!
- As the Sens ownership situation slowly comes into focus, a recent visit by Gary Bettman has re-opened the topic of arena location. While we all thought Lebreton Flats was set as the team’s home of the future, there are now some musings from both the league and the Mayor about possible alternate locations. Are these merely negotiating tactics or are they serious edicts?
- After a string of controversial decisions by various players and teams, the NHL is reevaluating if they will continue the tradition of Pride nights — Bettman is quoted as saying they may be too much of a distraction. Regardless of anything else, it would be a shame if the league were to reverse course completely.
- It’s not official but it’s looking more and more likely that Jonathan Toews will be leaving the Hawks and the game for good. He is trying to make a comeback for this season but after missing significant time in the past 2 years due to long COVID symptoms and illnesses, the 3-time Cup champion seems to be re-thinking his future in the NHL.
- Justin Bieber is trying to use his Maple Leafs connections to break barriers in hockey. While I can’t say that I am a fan of his or his chosen team, his new ball hockey program is sure to draw more fans to the game and create a more accessible and inclusive environment.
- While Hockey Canada is really taking its time with its investigation and not doing a great job with transparency, it is at least taking some small actions to hold the players under investigation accountable. Hockey Canada announced this week that any player on the 2018 will not be able to participate in international competition until the investigation is complete. With the World Hockey Championships not too far off, this provides at least some clarity on potential attendees.
Loading comments...