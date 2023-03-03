Senators Acquire Patrick Brown from Philly

Pierre Dorion has added some centre depth to the Ottawa Senators, sending a 6th round pick in 2023 to Philadelphia for journeyman Patrick Brown.

Brown has been a semi-regular with the Flyers for the past two seasons, appearing in 87 games for them. The rest of his 120 NHL games are with Carolina and Vegas, and are spread across five seasons.

He hasn’t provided much in the way of offence in Philly - just seven points in his 43 games this season - but has been in the better half of their roster for defensive impact.

Patrick Brown (traded to Ottawa) is a defensive forward. pic.twitter.com/HW8rXzJpat — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 3, 2023

Brown is in the last year of his league-minimum $750k contract.