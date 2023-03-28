Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - March 28th

The Belleville Senators find themselves on a three-game losing streak at about as bad of time as you could think of, and a lot of Ottawa’s other prospects have wrapped up their seasons so I apologize in advance for the slim pickin’s around these parts right now.

Prospect Team of the Week:

Forwards

Angus Crookshank had a goal on six shots in Belleville’s two losses this past week. Talk about a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season in Belleville. Could Crookshank challenge for a spot in Ottawa out of camp next fall?

Zack Ostapchuk, unlike a lot of Senators prospects, has his sights set on a lengthy postseason run (and we hope a trip to the memorial cup). Ostapchuk had another solid week with two goals, one assist, and ten shots in three games while also earning the distinction of Winnipeg’s top defensive forward for the regular season. Ostapchuk along with Carson Latimer will enjoy home ice (pun intended) throughout the WHL playoffs.

Egor Sokolov had a goal on three shots in two games with Belleville this past week. I felt tempted to give this last forward spot to Roby Järventie who had seven shots but no points to show for his labours. At least a handful of promising young forwards put together decent campaigns in an otherwise dreadful and injury-riddled AHL season for the Sens.

Defence

Speaking of the injury-riddled BSens, Jonathan Aspirot continues to reclaim what remains of his season as he had a goal on two shots this past week. Aspirot’s return has provided a glimmer of hope for a Belleville team in need of any moral victories they can find down the stretch.

Speaking of storylines the BSens can feel good about this season, how about my personal favourite defensive prospect in the Ottawa Senators system? Maxence Guenette had a goal and an assists to go with seven shots in two games this past week on Ottawa’s blueline. I realize Guenette’s numbers overall don’t jump off the page like you would expect from a top prospect (not that anyone else calls him that) but Guenette has put up such a quietly solid season in the AHL and seems to have established the same level of consistent play that made him indispensable in the QMJHL. Sleep on Max at your own risk, folks.

Goaltender

Shoutout to Kevin Reidler who made a solid 109 saves on 116 shots in three J20 playoff games this past week to cap off his renaissance 2023. Alas, I gave the title to Mads Søgaard this week who won two out of three starts in Ottawa and made a bunch of crucial saves against the Panthers last night in a game when Florida outshot the Sens and owned the five-on-five play. All told, Søgaard stopped 90 of 96 for one of his best weeks yet in Ottawa.

Silver Linings:

In the OHL (not that Tyler Boucher will play) the Ottawa 67s as you probably already know will have home ice throughout the playoffs. Hamilton (although Jorian Donovan also remains sideline with injury) and Guelph (Chandler Romeo) finished as sixth seeds in their respective conferences. Kitchener (Tomas Hamara) has a daunting task ahead of them as the eighth seed in their conference. While Ben Roger has concluded his OHL career following Kingston’s unsuccessful campaign and subsequent elimination from the postseason.

Stats:

Pro - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 2 50% | 36 5 10 15 51 50 10% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 38 2 3 5 27 37 5% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 0 1 1 9 15 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 6 17% | 63 24 16 40 25 171 14% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 13 14 27 40 69 19% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 NHL 2 0 1 1 2 1 0% | 16 1 5 6 10 21 5% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 2 1 1 2 0 7 14% | 64 4 30 34 23 118 3% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 4 7 0% | 32 13 9 22 24 78 17% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 6 9 15 34 43 14% Cole Reinhardt LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 62 10 23 33 85 123 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 2 0 2 2 0 3 0% | 64 18 35 53 56 141 13% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 5 0% | 48 7 22 29 22 92 8% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 19 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 5 4 9 8 25 20% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 1 1 2 7 0% | 40 9 32 41 19 105 9% Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 8 10 18 84 82 10% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 8 11 19 53 64 13% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 8 4 12 26 38 21% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Allen (ECHL) 3 0 1 1 0 5 0% | 4 1 1 2 0 6 17% Cameron O'Neill RW 19 Tri-City (USHL) 3 0 1 1 0 3 0% | 46 7 17 24 22 82 9% Jonny Tychonick LD 23 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 8 18 26 24 69 12% Jonny Tychonick LD 23 Newfoundland (ECHL) 2 1 0 1 0 7 14% | 2 1 0 1 0 7 14% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 1 1 4 4 0% | 52 4 15 19 24 56 7%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 10 7 17 32 87 11% Jorian Donovan LD 19 Hamilton OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 55 12 33 45 51 126 10% Tomas Hamara LD 19 Kitchener OHL 3 0 0 0 2 5 0% | 56 2 15 17 33 79 3% Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 53 14 26 40 28 107 13% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 3 2 1 3 2 10 20% | 55 31 36 67 46 177 18% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 49 2 11 13 32 78 3% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 3 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 54 9 8 17 53 59 15%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 4 4 8 0 17 24% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell Playoffs 2 1 0 1 4 3 33% | 2 1 0 1 4 3 33% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK/Tingsyrds AIF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 2 4 6 10 20 10% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Tingsyrds AIF Allsvenskan Playoffs 4 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 4 0 1 1 0 2 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 2 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 19 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 23 10 33 33 103 22% Oskar Pettersson RW 19 Kristianstad Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 1 1 2 6 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 29 1 1 2 33 17 6%