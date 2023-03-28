Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - March 28th

The Belleville Senators find themselves on a three-game losing streak at about as bad of time as you could think of, and a lot of Ottawa’s other prospects have wrapped up their seasons so I apologize in advance for the slim pickin’s around these parts right now.
Prospect Team of the Week:
Forwards
Angus Crookshank had a goal on six shots in Belleville’s two losses this past week. Talk about a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season in Belleville. Could Crookshank challenge for a spot in Ottawa out of camp next fall?
QUE THE COWBELLS #ForTheB https://t.co/oEDMqtwtUS pic.twitter.com/w67XJCzAxU— Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) March 26, 2023
Zack Ostapchuk, unlike a lot of Senators prospects, has his sights set on a lengthy postseason run (and we hope a trip to the memorial cup). Ostapchuk had another solid week with two goals, one assist, and ten shots in three games while also earning the distinction of Winnipeg’s top defensive forward for the regular season. Ostapchuk along with Carson Latimer will enjoy home ice (pun intended) throughout the WHL playoffs.
Goal 2 for #20 #WPGvsMJ | #FeelTheFreeze pic.twitter.com/Zv2E3xBl5l— z - Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) March 23, 2023
Egor Sokolov had a goal on three shots in two games with Belleville this past week. I felt tempted to give this last forward spot to Roby Järventie who had seven shots but no points to show for his labours. At least a handful of promising young forwards put together decent campaigns in an otherwise dreadful and injury-riddled AHL season for the Sens.
Defence
Speaking of the injury-riddled BSens, Jonathan Aspirot continues to reclaim what remains of his season as he had a goal on two shots this past week. Aspirot’s return has provided a glimmer of hope for a Belleville team in need of any moral victories they can find down the stretch.
SOKO ➡️ ASPO #ForTheB https://t.co/ddHuozIDjd pic.twitter.com/LypVK8qW9a— Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) March 26, 2023
Speaking of storylines the BSens can feel good about this season, how about my personal favourite defensive prospect in the Ottawa Senators system? Maxence Guenette had a goal and an assists to go with seven shots in two games this past week on Ottawa’s blueline. I realize Guenette’s numbers overall don’t jump off the page like you would expect from a top prospect (not that anyone else calls him that) but Guenette has put up such a quietly solid season in the AHL and seems to have established the same level of consistent play that made him indispensable in the QMJHL. Sleep on Max at your own risk, folks.
Max with a wicked wrister #ForTheB https://t.co/jN8JAs4yGk pic.twitter.com/5moHHbL9c7— Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) March 24, 2023
Goaltender
Shoutout to Kevin Reidler who made a solid 109 saves on 116 shots in three J20 playoff games this past week to cap off his renaissance 2023. Alas, I gave the title to Mads Søgaard this week who won two out of three starts in Ottawa and made a bunch of crucial saves against the Panthers last night in a game when Florida outshot the Sens and owned the five-on-five play. All told, Søgaard stopped 90 of 96 for one of his best weeks yet in Ottawa.
Silver Linings:
- In the OHL (not that Tyler Boucher will play) the Ottawa 67s as you probably already know will have home ice throughout the playoffs. Hamilton (although Jorian Donovan also remains sideline with injury) and Guelph (Chandler Romeo) finished as sixth seeds in their respective conferences. Kitchener (Tomas Hamara) has a daunting task ahead of them as the eighth seed in their conference. While Ben Roger has concluded his OHL career following Kingston’s unsuccessful campaign and subsequent elimination from the postseason.
Stats:
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|23
|AHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|50%
||
|36
|5
|10
|15
|51
|50
|10%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|38
|2
|3
|5
|27
|37
|5%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|13
|0
|1
|1
|9
|15
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|23
|AHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|17%
||
|63
|24
|16
|40
|25
|171
|14%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|2
|5
|7
|0
|10
|20%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|35
|13
|14
|27
|40
|69
|19%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|NHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
||
|16
|1
|5
|6
|10
|21
|5%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|21
|AHL
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|14%
||
|64
|4
|30
|34
|23
|118
|3%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0%
||
|32
|13
|9
|22
|24
|78
|17%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|28
|6
|9
|15
|34
|43
|14%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|62
|10
|23
|33
|85
|123
|8%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0%
||
|64
|18
|35
|53
|56
|141
|13%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0%
||
|48
|7
|22
|29
|22
|92
|8%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0%
USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyson Dyck
|C/LW
|19
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|28
|5
|4
|9
|8
|25
|20%
|Stephen Halliday
|C
|20
|Ohio State Univ.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0%
||
|40
|9
|32
|41
|19
|105
|9%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|21
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|35
|8
|10
|18
|84
|82
|10%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|22
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|35
|8
|11
|19
|53
|64
|13%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|24
|Northeastern Univ.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|35
|8
|4
|12
|26
|38
|21%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|24
|Allen (ECHL)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0%
||
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|17%
|Cameron O'Neill
|RW
|19
|Tri-City (USHL)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0%
||
|46
|7
|17
|24
|22
|82
|9%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|23
|Univ. of Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|35
|8
|18
|26
|24
|69
|12%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|23
|Newfoundland (ECHL)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|14%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|14%
|Theo Wallberg
|LD
|19
|Dubuque (USHL)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0%
||
|52
|4
|15
|19
|24
|56
|7%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|20
|Ottawa
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|21
|10
|7
|17
|32
|87
|11%
|Jorian Donovan
|LD
|19
|Hamilton
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|55
|12
|33
|45
|51
|126
|10%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|19
|Kitchener
|OHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0%
||
|56
|2
|15
|17
|33
|79
|3%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|20
|Prince Albert/Winnipeg
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|53
|14
|26
|40
|28
|107
|13%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Vancouver/Winnipeg
|WHL
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|10
|20%
||
|55
|31
|36
|67
|46
|177
|18%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|20
|Kingston
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|49
|2
|11
|13
|32
|78
|3%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|19
|Sarnia/Guelph
|OHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0%
||
|54
|9
|8
|17
|53
|59
|15%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
|17
|24%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell Playoffs
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|33%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|33%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|IF Björklöven
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|27
|6
|3
|9
|6
|40
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|3
|8
|11
|14
|46
|7%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK/Tingsyrds AIF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|33
|2
|4
|6
|10
|20
|10%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Tingsyrds AIF
|Allsvenskan Playoffs
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
||
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Växjö HC
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|19
|Rögle BK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|23
|10
|33
|33
|103
|22%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|19
|Kristianstad
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|29
|1
|1
|2
|33
|17
|6%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|30
|4
|86.7%
||
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|470
|53
|88.7%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Allen
|ECHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|188
|14
|92.6%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Ottawa
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|119
|10
|91.6%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|20
|Kärpät
|Liiga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|42
|18
|13
|7
|0
|919
|75
|91.8%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|32
|14
|16
|0
|0
|1002
|89
|91.1%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK
|J20 Nationell Playoffs
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|116
|7
|94.0%
||
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|116
|7
|94.0%
|Mads Søgaard
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|21
|6
|9
|2
|0
|571
|58
|89.8%
|Mads Søgaard
|22
|Ottawa
|NHL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|96
|6
|93.8%
||
|15
|7
|5
|2
|0
|423
|45
|89.4%
|Dylan Ferguson
|24
|Belleville/Toronto
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|7
|3
|0
|0
|262
|24
|90.8%
|Dylan Ferguson
|24
|Ottawa
|NHL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|34
|4
|88.2%
||
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|83
|5
|94.0%
