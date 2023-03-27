Game 74 Preview and Open Thread: Florida Panthers @ Ottawa Senators

While the odds are getting slimmer by the day, the Ottawa Senators will try to continue their push for a miracle for their last few games. If they do come up short, there remain many positives for the future of this team.
The Sens play their divisional rival Florida Panthers tonight, another team that is deep in the hunt so a win here is crucial. You might say it’s a “must-win” game.
Gary Bettman will be in attendance today so maybe the Sens will try to impress the big boss with a huge win. Will he be subjected to booing if he’s shown on the videoboard?
Mads Sogaard is expected to make the start with Cam Talbot nearing his return sometime this week.
Projected lineup for tonight:
#Sens today.— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 27, 2023
Tkachuk Stützle Giroux
DeBrincat Pinto Batherson
Brassard Gambrell Joseph
Brown Kastelic Watson
Gauthier
Sanderson Zub
Chabot Hamonic
Brannstrom Holden
Kleven
Game Stats
Player Stats
|Game 74
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Game 74
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Tim Stützle
|35
|Carter Verhaeghe
|36
|Assists
|Tim Stützle
|46
|Matthew Tkachuk
|62
|Points
|Tim Stützle
|81
|Matthew Tkachuk
|97
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|307
|Matthew Tkachuk
|282
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|25:04
|Brandon Montour
|24:08
Team Stats
|Game 74
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Game 74
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|3.14
|20th
|3.47
|6th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.25
|19th
|3.42
|24th
|Shots/GP
|33.3
|7th
|34.5
|4th
|Shots Against/GP
|33.2
|7th
|36.9
|1st
|Powerplay %
|23.9
|7th
|22.5
|9th
|Penalty Kill %
|82.1
|8th
|74.8
|28th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|50.95
|14th
|54.51
|3rd
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|50.53
|18th
|53.82
|4th
Pre-Game Notes
- Mathieu Joseph will be a game-time decision. If he’s able to go, that will be a boost to the roster that is suffering from multiple injuries.
- Jakob Chychrun has a hamstring injury and is not expected to return for another 2-3 weeks; once again the Sens will really need to rally on defense but at least it’s not a long-term injury, although at this point I don’t think we see him back for much of the regular season.
- While we’re all excited to see newcomer Tyler Kleven, he is not expected to play until at least Thursday.
- The Panthers have a pretty similar power play to the Sens but where the Sens have the advantage as the Panthers penalty kill is not their best asset. The Sens will really need to try to capitalize on their power play opportunities tonight.
- If the Sens lose tonight, there is a tiny bright spot: a defeat would keep the Leafs from clinching a play-off spot. On the other hand, a Sens win propels the Ontario rivals into the postseason.
- You can catch the game at 7PM tonight on SN1, SNO or listen live on TSN1200.
