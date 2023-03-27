Game 74 Preview and Open Thread: Florida Panthers @ Ottawa Senators

While the odds are getting slimmer by the day, the Ottawa Senators will try to continue their push for a miracle for their last few games. If they do come up short, there remain many positives for the future of this team.

The Sens play their divisional rival Florida Panthers tonight, another team that is deep in the hunt so a win here is crucial. You might say it’s a “must-win” game.

Gary Bettman will be in attendance today so maybe the Sens will try to impress the big boss with a huge win. Will he be subjected to booing if he’s shown on the videoboard?

Mads Sogaard is expected to make the start with Cam Talbot nearing his return sometime this week.

Projected lineup for tonight:

#Sens today.



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Brassard Gambrell Joseph

Brown Kastelic Watson

Gauthier



Sanderson Zub

Chabot Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Kleven — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 27, 2023

Game Stats

Player Stats Game 74 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Game 74 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Category Player # Player # Goals Tim Stützle 35 Carter Verhaeghe 36 Assists Tim Stützle 46 Matthew Tkachuk 62 Points Tim Stützle 81 Matthew Tkachuk 97 Shots Brady Tkachuk 307 Matthew Tkachuk 282 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:04 Brandon Montour 24:08

Team Stats Game 74 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Game 74 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.14 20th 3.47 6th Goals Against/GP 3.25 19th 3.42 24th Shots/GP 33.3 7th 34.5 4th Shots Against/GP 33.2 7th 36.9 1st Powerplay % 23.9 7th 22.5 9th Penalty Kill % 82.1 8th 74.8 28th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 50.95 14th 54.51 3rd xGF % (5v5 SVA) 50.53 18th 53.82 4th

Pre-Game Notes