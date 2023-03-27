 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 74 Preview and Open Thread: Florida Panthers @ Ottawa Senators

It’s another must-win game

By Nada Alg
NHL: NOV 13 Penguins at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the odds are getting slimmer by the day, the Ottawa Senators will try to continue their push for a miracle for their last few games. If they do come up short, there remain many positives for the future of this team.

The Sens play their divisional rival Florida Panthers tonight, another team that is deep in the hunt so a win here is crucial. You might say it’s a “must-win” game.

Gary Bettman will be in attendance today so maybe the Sens will try to impress the big boss with a huge win. Will he be subjected to booing if he’s shown on the videoboard?

Mads Sogaard is expected to make the start with Cam Talbot nearing his return sometime this week.

Projected lineup for tonight:

Game Stats

Player Stats

Game 74 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers
Category Player # Player #
Goals Tim Stützle 35 Carter Verhaeghe 36
Assists Tim Stützle 46 Matthew Tkachuk 62
Points Tim Stützle 81 Matthew Tkachuk 97
Shots Brady Tkachuk 307 Matthew Tkachuk 282
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:04 Brandon Montour 24:08

Team Stats

Game 74 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 3.14 20th 3.47 6th
Goals Against/GP 3.25 19th 3.42 24th
Shots/GP 33.3 7th 34.5 4th
Shots Against/GP 33.2 7th 36.9 1st
Powerplay % 23.9 7th 22.5 9th
Penalty Kill % 82.1 8th 74.8 28th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 50.95 14th 54.51 3rd
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 50.53 18th 53.82 4th

Pre-Game Notes

  • Mathieu Joseph will be a game-time decision. If he’s able to go, that will be a boost to the roster that is suffering from multiple injuries.
  • Jakob Chychrun has a hamstring injury and is not expected to return for another 2-3 weeks; once again the Sens will really need to rally on defense but at least it’s not a long-term injury, although at this point I don’t think we see him back for much of the regular season.
  • While we’re all excited to see newcomer Tyler Kleven, he is not expected to play until at least Thursday.
  • The Panthers have a pretty similar power play to the Sens but where the Sens have the advantage as the Panthers penalty kill is not their best asset. The Sens will really need to try to capitalize on their power play opportunities tonight.
  • If the Sens lose tonight, there is a tiny bright spot: a defeat would keep the Leafs from clinching a play-off spot. On the other hand, a Sens win propels the Ontario rivals into the postseason.
  • You can catch the game at 7PM tonight on SN1, SNO or listen live on TSN1200.

