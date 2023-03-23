Sens Sign Kleven

The Ottawa Senators announced this morning that they’ve signed Tyler Kleven to his entry level deal.

The 21 year old towering rearguard is coming off his third season with the University of North Dakota which saw him establish career highs in goals and assists while he was a mainstay on the Fighting Hawks top pairing.

There wasn’t much speculation that Kleven would return for his senior year, as it was relatively clear that the Sens and Kleven were going to agree to a contract following the end of UND’s season, which occurred over the weekend.

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Kleven joins fellow draftees from his class like Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig on the Sens roster. He’ll report to the team tomorrow.