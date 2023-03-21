Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - Dylan Ferguson

Dylan Ferguson. Need I say anymore?

Forwards:

Zack Ostapchuk

In the midst of his strongest stretch of games with his new team, Ostapchuk scored three goals and two assists in three games this week. Despite a lower points-per-game with the Winnipeg Ice as opposed to the Vancouver Giants, you’d expect the team acquiring him at the trade deadline to have superior offensive depth. Ostapchuk’s 64 points in 52 games is a huge step forward from his 43 in 60 last season and is a good sign that he’ll be at least a strong bottom-six player in the NHL.

Zack Ostapchuk scored twice on Sunday in a 6-1 win. He’s up to 29G in 52GP this season, including six in his last five games. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/KYtZuDYSKE — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 20, 2023

Roby Järventie

No doubt frustrated from his injury troubles this season as well as constantly having to hear about how the Sens could’ve drafted JJ Peterka instead, Järventie has been relentless as of late, contributing to a bulk of Belleville’s offense. A pair of goals and assists in the team’s three games see him with 15 points in his last 16 games. In his D+3 season, his points-per-game falls slightly below Ridly Greig’s, which is generally what I’d expect from an early second-round pick.

Cole Reinhardt

Here we have another 2020 draft pick, albeit in the sixth round. Looking at his production as a 23-year-old, 33 points in 62 games isn’t a strong indicator that he’ll carve out an NHL role in the future, but he tends to be a noticeable player on most nights for his physical play, as well as flashes of skill as we see below, on one of his four points this past week.

Cole Reinhardt really did that. #GoSensGo



Even let the crowd know with the celebration. Reinhardt stands out every time I watch Belleville. pic.twitter.com/Jn8antRjmE — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) March 19, 2023

Defensemen:

Maxence Guenette

His production had dipped for a few weeks, but the 7th-round pick from 2019 is still a contender to be the organization’s best right-handed defense prospect. Guenette had a goal and two assists in three games to bring his total up to 32 points in 62 games, and ranks second on Belleville’s blueline in points per game in spite of playing in just his second professional season.

Maxence Guenette scores with 14 seconds left on Belleville's power play to give them the 2-0 lead over Cleveland.



Between picking up a rebound & digging the puck off the boards, the Sens worked hard until they found the back of the net.



#CLEMonsters #ForTheB @FPC_AHL pic.twitter.com/MiFyJc26v5 — Elaine Shircliff (@imaraindancer) March 19, 2023

Chandler Romeo

After struggling to produce in parts of two seasons with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Sarnia Sting, it appears Chandler Romeo has found a niche with the Guelph Storm. Aside from a point-per-game week, he’s been shooting the puck more frequently and taking fewer penalties. With the playoffs closing in, the Storm, despite ranking sixth in the OHL’s Western Conference, are heating up at the right time with a three-game winning streak. A strong playoff performance from Romeo will be mandatory if he’s to beat the odds and earn an entry-level deal.

Chandler Romeo scored his 9th of the season on Saturday in a 5-2 win



Romeo isn't known for the offensive side of his game, but he's notched 8 goals in 27GP since being traded to Guelph after posting just 3 goals in his previous 91 OHL games#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/YgKwCbRFI2 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 20, 2023

Goaltending:

Dylan Ferguson

It appears the Sens have found their Brian Gibbons for the 2022-23 season, and it’s thankfully in the position in which they needed the most help. Ferguson was absolutely dialed in for 60 minutes and gave them every opportunity to win, stopping 48 of 49. He was flashy with the glove and deflected nearly all of his rebounds away from opposing players.

It’s also worth mentioning that while the shutout would’ve been magical, I prefer this outcome a lot more. Because the Penguins actually managed to tie the game with 5 minutes to go and still found a way to lose in regulation. Hilarious.

You’re not supposed to start goalies on both halves of a back-to-back, especially when the second half is against a team like the Boston Bruins. But desperate times call for desperate measures. I wouldn’t be opposed to it.

And yes, goalies develop slower than skaters, so he’s definitely still a prospect.

Rickard Rakell gets by the #Sens PK with a chance in close, but Dylan Ferguson makes the stop. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/GfSWXb3uZq — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) March 20, 2023

Silver Linings:

Shoutout to Ridly Greig for being one of the few forwards to contribute to Ottawa’s 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh yesterday. That win was 98% Ferguson, but Greig not only assisted on Thomas Chabot’s opening goal, but he also drew the power-play on which the game-winning goal was scored by Drake Batherson. Greig is currently meeting the bar for an adequate fourth-liner with 5 points in 14 NHL games. Expect him to push for the 3LW spot full-time next season.

Tyler Kleven’s junior year of collegiate hockey is complete, and a decision will soon be made on whether to sign his entry-level deal with the Senators or return to UND for a fourth year. One of three second-round picks from the 2020 draft, Kleven may find it difficult to carve out a role on Ottawa’s blueline in the near future with Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, and Jakob Chychrun currently manning the left point. A year in Belleville would be great for his development, as the only other LHD prospect currently on the AHL roster is Jonathan Aspirot.

As a graduate player who was eligible for five seasons of collegiate play due to being transferred between programs, 2018 second-round pick Jonny Tychonick was eligible to sign with any NHL team after Omaha’s season. He’s chosen to join the regular-season juggernauts, signing a two-year AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies. A disappointing result for a second-round pick, but think of it as trading him for Dylan Ferguson and it becomes a win of epic proportions.

Northeastern’s Jakov Novak also saw his college career come to an end over the last week. He appears to be in the same boat as Tychonick and would be eligible to sign with any NHL club. He’s currently playing for the Allen Americans, Ottawa’s ECHL affiliate. He scored a goal in his debut, on his first shot no less.

Jakov Novak scored on his first shot as a pro hockey player in his ECHL debut with the Allen Americans on Sunday #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/nSNeVOfhq6 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 19, 2023

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 3 0 1 1 7 1 0% | 34 4 10 14 51 48 8% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 0 5 20% | 36 2 3 5 27 36 6% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 0 1 1 9 15 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 0 1 0 10 10% | 61 23 16 39 25 165 14% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 13 14 27 40 69 19% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 NHL 3 0 1 1 6 5 0% | 14 1 4 5 8 20 5% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 1 2 3 2 9 11% | 62 3 29 32 23 111 3% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 3 2 2 4 2 7 29% | 30 13 9 22 20 71 18% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 6 9 15 34 43 14% Cole Reinhardt LW 23 AHL 3 1 3 4 6 8 13% | 62 10 23 33 85 123 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 4 6 0% | 62 18 33 51 56 138 13% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 0 6 17% | 46 7 22 29 20 87 8% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 19 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 5 4 9 8 25 20% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 9 31 40 17 98 9% Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 1 0 1 1 0 0 0% | 35 8 10 18 84 82 10% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 8 11 19 53 64 13% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 8 4 12 26 38 21% Cameron O'Neill RW 19 Tri-City (USHL) 2 1 0 1 4 4 25% | 43 7 16 23 22 79 9% Jonny Tychonick LD 23 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 8 18 26 24 69 12% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 50 4 14 18 20 52 8%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 10 8 18 32 87 11% Jorian Donovan LD 19 Hamilton OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 55 12 33 45 51 126 10% Tomas Hamara LD 19 Kitchener OHL 3 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 53 2 15 17 31 74 3% Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 53 14 26 40 28 107 13% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 3 3 2 5 0 9 33% | 52 29 35 64 44 167 17% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 49 2 11 13 32 78 3% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 3 2 1 3 4 5 40% | 51 9 8 17 51 57 16%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 4 4 8 0 17 24% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7% Filip Nordberg LD 19 Södertälje SK/Tingsyrds AIF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 2 4 6 10 20 10% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 2 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 19 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 23 10 33 33 97 24% Oskar Pettersson RW 19 Kristianstad Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 100% | 2 0 1 1 2 6 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 29 1 1 2 33 17 6%