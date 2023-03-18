Game 69 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators versus Toronto Maple Leafs

You know what the Senators should probably try to do in order to keep their fading playoff hopes alive? Win a game. Ottawa has lost four in a row, as you already know, and five of their last ten. They’ve gotten a lot of help from the out-of-town scoreboard of late but sooner or later you need some points of your own when, ya know, you find yourselves behind in the standings and everything. Anyway, the Sens play at home on a Saturday night on national TV against their most despised rival so if you want to make a statement now seems like as good of a time as any.

Per Smith, the Sens lineup will be the same as the one that faced that the Avalanche. Also, Thomas Chabot is playing with a serious injury, maybe the least surprising revelation of the year.

Game Notes:

With the Senators in need of any possible advantage to snap their losing streak, take solace knowing that Toronto hosted a very good Carolina team last night. Ilya Samsonov started. I regret to inform you, Toronto won.

After I voiced my consternation regarding DJ Smith’s adherence to a non-functioning set of lines and defensive pairings, count me among those grateful to see new configurations in Thursday’s game against Colorado. Uncoincidentally, Ottawa played their tightest game in what felt like weeks (actually just days).

Injuries of note for Ottawa: Anton Forsberg, Mathieu Joseph, Josh Norris, and Cam Talbot. For Toronto: Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nicholas Robertson.

Statistically, Toronto has the edge in just about every category so maybe just go out there and have fun (but also absolutely embarrass those smelly babies for the good of the culture).

Where to watch/listen: CBC, SNO, TSN1200 @7PM EST

Lines from Last Game

Tkachuk - Stützle - Batherson

Greig - Giroux - DeBrincat

Brassard - Pinto - Gauthier

Gambrell - Brown - Watson



Chabot - Brännström

Sanderson - Zub

Chychrun - Hamonic





Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bunting - Tavares - Nylander

Acton-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Kerfoot - Acciari - Gustafsson*



Reilly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

McCabe - Schenn





Players Game 69 Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs Game 69 Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs Category Player # Player # Goals Tim Stützle 34 William Nylander 35 Assists Tim Stützle 42 Mitch Marner 62 Points Tim Stützle 76 Mitch Marner 86 Shots Brady Tkachuk 277 Austin Matthews 254 ATOI Thomas Chabot 25:14 Morgan Reilly 22:08