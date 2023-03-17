Five Thoughts for Friday: Season Expectations and More Video Review

It’s Friday, which means we’ve made it through another week. Congrats to all of us. As a small treat, here are five things buzzing around my mind these days.

1. The Reason for this Season

The Sens went 1-4 on the road trip, and pretty well tanked their miniscule playoff chances. It’s important to remember than came after winning five in a row right before it. If the Sens had played .600 hockey all season, they’d be solidly in the first wild card spot. The truth is that the Sens were always going to be in tough this season, and it didn’t help things that the Bruins decided it was time to play like they were nine years younger. The fact that we were excited for a road trip in mid-March is a sign that this team was probably about where we expected them: not quite a playoff team, but not a bottom-feeder either. There have been times they look like a minnow, but also times they beat the Rangers and the Kraken. It’s important to remember that Jakob Chychrun got thrown into this team at the most critical time of year, and while he looks very good, there are miscommunication issues that come with a new team. This team has spent most of the year without Josh Norris, with only three top-four defencemen, and down the stretch lost both their starting goalies. Injuries will hit every team, but I think it’s safe to say the Sens have had some bad luck this year. Also, nobody of consequence is aging out of their prime (Claude Giroux is ageless, after all), and so this team should be better next year. It was a year of huge strides, and don’t let some recent disappointing losses distract from the progress which should see this team be competitive next year.

2. Performance review of reviews

The GMs decided to postpone many of the suggestions they reviewed at this week’s meetings, including the potential for video review for things like high-sticks and pucks-over-glass. The news they were even thinking about it sent familiar disgust through hockey Twitter, over adding yet another way to slow the game down. I may be in the minority here, but I want the NHL to adopt these reviews. No, not everything can be reviewable, but that’s why you have a single coach’s challenge with the punishment of a minor penalty for being wrong. While that sucks for things like goaltender interference, where if the goal counts, you then have to kill a penalty right after, but imagine that risk if it’s not even a play that’s led to a goal and if you’re wrong, it leads to a full two-minute 5-on-3. No coach is doing that except in obvious instances where the refs got it wrong. Not to mention, there’s no subjectivity in these calls. It’s whose stick hit a guy in the face, or did the puck hit anything before it went over the glass. Those aren’t eight-minute reviews. The game is fast. Refs miss things, and we get the luxury of watching every replay in super slow-mo a thousand times. If we have rules, let’s make sure we get more of them right. We know how it feels to lose a playoff series on a bad call. Minimizing the chances of that happening again always seems like a good choice to me.

3. Playing with Power

The thought about expectations got me thinking about next year’s powerplay. With Norris back, I love the thought of having him and DeBrincat on opposite sides, so there’s a heavy shot threat both sides. Put Tkachuk in front of the net, and have Stützle in the middle. Then as the defenceman at the top, I don’t really care if it’s Chabot or Chychurn or Sanderson or even Brännström. The truth is, this team has enough firepower for the powerplay that there’s no reason to keep the units stagnant when they start struggling. Rotate out the defenceman. Bring supreme motivator Giroux up to that top unit. I think I’m already getting myself excited for next season, which... not sure if it’s a good idea to already be doing that.

4. Highway to the High-Danger Zone

So it may seem like the Sens are giving up more good chances lately, and that's because they are. The Sens are middle of the pack at 17th in the league (per Natural Stat Trick) at preventing High-Danger Chances against, allowing 12.7 per game (all situations). By definition, a high-danger chance is a shot from within four feet of the crease, or a rebound or rush shot from inside the faceoff dots. In the last eight games, they have allowed 13, 16, 25, 17, 15, 12, 7, and 19. The low one in there is the Columbus game. Before that, they allowed three (!!) to the Red Wings. In all situations! I'm not sure what's caused it, but giving up all these odd-man rushes with a pair of rookie goalies in net seems like a recipe for disaster. It's like the defence are so interested in rushing up the ice, they miss the players sneaking in behind them. I'm not a strategist, but this is a big area I would address if I were the defensive coach or something.

5. Playoff Runs