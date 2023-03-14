Well, the weekend was extremely disappointing for the Ottawa Senators and their fans. They lost back-to-back games against non-playoff teams in the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, and they looked completely lost in both matchups. Ottawa’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread for these final 16 games, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Tonight they’re facing the Edmonton Oilers to finish off their five-game road trip.

The Oilers aren’t a perfect team as they sit 13th in the NHL but they have so much elite talent that they can never be underestimated. Heck, that elite talent makes a guy like Zach Hyman look so good that he has 72 points in 66 games. Here are the projected lines for tonight:

Game Notes:

The Senators will be without a few of their regulars, as Mathieu Joseph will be out for an unknown period, and Thomas Chabot and Parker Kelly are doubtful to play. I sure hope they call up some players from Belleville in order to fill some of the voids in the bottom six at some point.

One silver lining about Chabot most likely being out is that we get to avoid the “Erik Brännström/Nick Holden” discourse for one day.

The Oilers lines for tonight haven’t been announced just yet, although this is what they went with last game:

Oilers lines and pairings in warmups vs. TOR:

Kane-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-Bjugstad-Janmark

Shore-McLeod-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais



Skinner

Campbell — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) March 11, 2023

Ottawa will catch a break if the Oilers decide to play Jack Campbell instead of Stuart Skinner tonight, as Campbell has a paltry .882SV% this season. We’ll have to wait and see though. Either way, as you’ll see in the team stats below, Edmonton’s defensive play is not the best.

Ottawa lost their only other matchup against Edmonton this season, which was last month at home. The Oilers won 6-3. It’s incredible to think about how the Senators went 0-9-0 against them in the 2020-21 season...wow.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl absolutely own the Senators. Then again, I’m not sure who they don’t own.

Puck drop is at 9:00 pm EST.

Player Stats Game 67 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers Game 67 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers Category Player # Player # Goals Tim Stützle 32 Connor McDavid 55 Assists Brady Tkachuk 40 Connor McDavid 72 Points Tim Stützle 71 Connor McDavid 127 Shots Brady Tkachuk 268 Connor McDavid 292 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:18 Darnell Nurse 23:44