Game 67 Preview + Open Thread: Senators @ Oilers

Ottawa heads to Edmonton as they look to bounce back from a dreadful weekend

By Trevor Shackles
Ottawa Senators v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Well, the weekend was extremely disappointing for the Ottawa Senators and their fans. They lost back-to-back games against non-playoff teams in the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, and they looked completely lost in both matchups. Ottawa’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread for these final 16 games, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Tonight they’re facing the Edmonton Oilers to finish off their five-game road trip.

The Oilers aren’t a perfect team as they sit 13th in the NHL but they have so much elite talent that they can never be underestimated. Heck, that elite talent makes a guy like Zach Hyman look so good that he has 72 points in 66 games. Here are the projected lines for tonight:

Game Notes:

  • The Senators will be without a few of their regulars, as Mathieu Joseph will be out for an unknown period, and Thomas Chabot and Parker Kelly are doubtful to play. I sure hope they call up some players from Belleville in order to fill some of the voids in the bottom six at some point.
  • One silver lining about Chabot most likely being out is that we get to avoid the “Erik Brännström/Nick Holden” discourse for one day.
  • The Oilers lines for tonight haven’t been announced just yet, although this is what they went with last game:
  • Ottawa will catch a break if the Oilers decide to play Jack Campbell instead of Stuart Skinner tonight, as Campbell has a paltry .882SV% this season. We’ll have to wait and see though. Either way, as you’ll see in the team stats below, Edmonton’s defensive play is not the best.
  • Ottawa lost their only other matchup against Edmonton this season, which was last month at home. The Oilers won 6-3. It’s incredible to think about how the Senators went 0-9-0 against them in the 2020-21 season...wow.
  • Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl absolutely own the Senators. Then again, I’m not sure who they don’t own.
  • Puck drop is at 9:00 pm EST.

Player Stats

Game 67 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers
Category Player # Player #
Goals Tim Stützle 32 Connor McDavid 55
Assists Brady Tkachuk 40 Connor McDavid 72
Points Tim Stützle 71 Connor McDavid 127
Shots Brady Tkachuk 268 Connor McDavid 292
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:18 Darnell Nurse 23:44

Team Stats

Game 67 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 3.11 17th 3.85 1st
Goals Against/GP 3.21 18th 3.33 22nd
Shots/GP 33.0 8th 33.3 7th
Shots Against/GP 31.7 21st 31.8 22nd
Powerplay % 23.4 8th 31.6 1st
Penalty Kill % 83.0 5th 74.9 26th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.39 13th 51.72 9th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 51.38 14th 53.26 7th

