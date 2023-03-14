Well, the weekend was extremely disappointing for the Ottawa Senators and their fans. They lost back-to-back games against non-playoff teams in the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, and they looked completely lost in both matchups. Ottawa’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread for these final 16 games, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Tonight they’re facing the Edmonton Oilers to finish off their five-game road trip.
The Oilers aren’t a perfect team as they sit 13th in the NHL but they have so much elite talent that they can never be underestimated. Heck, that elite talent makes a guy like Zach Hyman look so good that he has 72 points in 66 games. Here are the projected lines for tonight:
With names:— /r/OttawaSenators (@SensOnReddit) March 14, 2023
Tkachuk-Stutzle-Batherson
DeBrincat-Pinto-Giroux
Brassard-Gambrell-Gauthier
Kastelic-Brown-Watson
Chychrun-Zub
Sanderson-Hamonic
Brannstrom-Holden
Søgaard https://t.co/1gS8dN18Gd
Game Notes:
- The Senators will be without a few of their regulars, as Mathieu Joseph will be out for an unknown period, and Thomas Chabot and Parker Kelly are doubtful to play. I sure hope they call up some players from Belleville in order to fill some of the voids in the bottom six at some point.
- One silver lining about Chabot most likely being out is that we get to avoid the “Erik Brännström/Nick Holden” discourse for one day.
- The Oilers lines for tonight haven’t been announced just yet, although this is what they went with last game:
Oilers lines and pairings in warmups vs. TOR:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) March 11, 2023
Kane-McDavid-Hyman
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-Bjugstad-Janmark
Shore-McLeod-Ryan
Nurse-Ceci
Ekholm-Bouchard
Kulak-Desharnais
Skinner
Campbell
- Ottawa will catch a break if the Oilers decide to play Jack Campbell instead of Stuart Skinner tonight, as Campbell has a paltry .882SV% this season. We’ll have to wait and see though. Either way, as you’ll see in the team stats below, Edmonton’s defensive play is not the best.
- Ottawa lost their only other matchup against Edmonton this season, which was last month at home. The Oilers won 6-3. It’s incredible to think about how the Senators went 0-9-0 against them in the 2020-21 season...wow.
- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl absolutely own the Senators. Then again, I’m not sure who they don’t own.
- Puck drop is at 9:00 pm EST.
Player Stats
|Game 67
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Edmonton
|Oilers
|Game 67
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Edmonton
|Oilers
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Tim Stützle
|32
|Connor McDavid
|55
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk
|40
|Connor McDavid
|72
|Points
|Tim Stützle
|71
|Connor McDavid
|127
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|268
|Connor McDavid
|292
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|25:18
|Darnell Nurse
|23:44
Team Stats
|Game 67
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Edmonton
|Oilers
|Game 67
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Edmonton
|Oilers
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|3.11
|17th
|3.85
|1st
|Goals Against/GP
|3.21
|18th
|3.33
|22nd
|Shots/GP
|33.0
|8th
|33.3
|7th
|Shots Against/GP
|31.7
|21st
|31.8
|22nd
|Powerplay %
|23.4
|8th
|31.6
|1st
|Penalty Kill %
|83.0
|5th
|74.9
|26th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|51.39
|13th
|51.72
|9th
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|51.38
|14th
|53.26
|7th
