Monday Links, News, and Notes: Cup Predictions and Sale Updates

It’s Monday, and the weekend was a pathetic showing from the Senators, so here are some headlines on other things:
- Nearly half The Athletic’s writers think the Bruins will win the Cup, with another quarter saying the Hurricanes, and a sixth saying the Avalanche
- Sean McIndoe also does a countdown of all the 50-goal scorers in NHL history. Check out where a certain Senator from the photo above featured
- There were nine groups that put bids in on the Sens, with some rumoured to be over $900-million
- Noted Sens killer Danny Briere has been named interim GM of the Flyers. Seems like it’d be hard for him to do a worse job than Chuck Fletcher did in getting the team to where it is today
- Penguins forward Nick Bonino is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney. Ouch.
- The Capitals re-upped Trevor van Riemsdyk for three years, at $3-million per season. That seems like a lot of money for a guy who is a 2nd-/3rd-pairing defenceman who is already 31, but the Caps also have just three defencemen signed for next season, including TvR.
- Ryan Clark of ESPN asks, why aren’t there more women’s college hockey programs? The answer, as you probably expect, is those in charge citing lack of interest and funding, while proponents say they can’t garner interest and funding without support from those in charge
- The Canadian team for the Women’s Worlds taking place in April has been announced. Marie-Philip Poulin returns for her
200th14th tournament for the senior squad and 7th time as captain. They’re aiming for their third world championship in a row.
