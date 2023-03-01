Senators Acquire Jakob Chychrun

Pierre Dorion got his man! The much-discussed trade for Jakob Chychrun is done, and the Ottawa Senators managed to do it without giving up any of the rumoured names fans were worried about (namely Shane Pinto, Ridley Greig or Mads Søgaard). In fact, no prospects at all - just a trio of picks.

Trade alert! The #Sens have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun from @ArizonaCoyotes in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in ’23, a conditional second-round selection in ’24 (previously acquired from @Capitals) and a second-round pick in ’26. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/rom59saWqP — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 1, 2023

The first pick is Ottawa’s 1st rounder for 2023, and it is top-5 protected. If that protection comes into play, Arizona gets Ottawa’s 2024 1st instead (unprotected).

The second pick is Washington’s 2024 2nd round pick, acquired in the Connor Brown trade. There are a pair of conditions on this one - if Ottawa makes this year’s Eastern Conference Final, it turns into Ottawa’s 2024 1st and is top-10 protected. If that protection is necessary, Arizona gets Ottawa’s 2025 1st (unprotected).

The third and final pick is Ottawa’s 2nd round pick in 2026 (no conditions).

Chychrun, who turns 25 at the end of the month, has 28 points in 36 games this season having missed time due to injury at the start of the season, and having been held out for trade purposes for the past 2 1⁄ 2 weeks. He has picked up points in over half of Arizona’s goals while he was on the ice, and is also the only regular in Arizona to be above 50% in 5 on 5 Corsi this season.

He comes to Ottawa with two years left on his contract, at a cap hit of $4.6m each.

He is expected to join the team in New York before tomorrow’s game, but no decision yet on if he draws straight in to the lineup or not since he hasn’t played since February 10th.

