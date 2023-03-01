Belleville Finishes February Strong

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Belleville Senators this week as they kicked things off with a 5-1 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday night. This weekend, however, the team pulled off back-to-back wins against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey to pull themselves closer to exiting the basement of the North Division.

On Saturday, the BSens made a trip to the home of Michael Scott to take on the Penguins in a dramatic 2-1 overtime win. The visitors kicked off the scoring with Red Hot Roby Järventie scoring his eighth of the year - and fifth in his last four games.

It took almost exactly forty minutes of play before another goal was scored but, as you would’ve guessed, it was the Pens tying things up with less than three minutes left in the game to force some free hockey for the home crowd.

It didn’t take long for Belleville to finish things off, though. Just over a minute into overtime, Maxence Guenette’s breakout pass gave Cole Reinhardt an opportunity to head up ice. Just after crossing the blueline, he fire home his seventh of the year, grabbing the good guys an imperative extra point.

On Saturday, Belleville headed a few hours south to Pennsylvania’s other AHL city for a clash with the Bears. The first period featured a pair of goals, one from each side, with Egor Sokolov finding the back of the net for the 15th time this year to tie things at one.

The second period saw some back and forth but it took almost 15 minutes for somebody to break open the scoring. This time, it was a special teams effort for the ages from Jake Lucchini as his shorthanded tally gave Belleville the lead.

In the third, Belleville spent the early stages of the frame in the box but managed to kill off both penalties. The score remained 2-1 until the 17th minute, where Reinhardt snagged his second of the weekend, this time on the powerplay. Just over a minute later, Hershey made it a one goal game again but shortly after that, Sokolov buried one into the empty net to seal the deal for Belleville.

Weekly Notes