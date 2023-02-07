Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - February 7th

Despite there not being too many standouts this week in the Sens prospect pool, it’s about quality, not quantity. The usual suspects from the 2022 draft class kept things rolling, while a trio of Finns had strong performances as well.

Forwards

Stephen Halliday

A fourth-round selection from the recent draft, Halliday continues to shine amongst Ottawa’s collegiate prospects, adding five assists over two games to his total, now at 30 points in 28 games. Even for a player at around the same age as a third-year college player, this is still a strong season for a fourth-round pick. I’d expect him to play one more season with Ohio State before joining the Belleville Senators in a middle-six role.

Stephen Halliday had 2 more assists on Saturday night in a 4-2 win



Halliday leads #7 ranked OSU with 30 points (7G, 23A) in 28GP. He’s been on a tear lately, posting 17 points in his last 10GP.#GoSensGo #disherr pic.twitter.com/Vd9JEwipBw — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) February 5, 2023

Zack Ostapchuk

Ostapchuk’s no longer “the guy” on his team. The former captain of the Vancouver Giants is one of many quality centers on the WHL-contender Winnipeg Ice, which features recent first-round picks in Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, and this may play a role in Ostapchuk being relied upon less than before. With a point-per-game pace in his last three games, he now has 40 points in 32 games on the year, including 11 in 11 with the Ice.

Roby Jarventie

Jarventie’s one of a few Belleville forwards with a pair of points in the last few games, but he’s done so on the back of recovering from a long-term injury he suffered at the beginning of the season. He’s got several games left to put together a strong season and prove that he’s still very much worth keeping an eye on.

Lassi Thomson - Roby Järventie



Järventie palasi viime viikolla tositoimiin. Alavartalovamma piti tamperelaisen sivussa kolme kuukautta.



Järventie 11G 3+7

Thomson 27G 3+12



Ottawalla AHL-jengissä monta mielenkiintoista prospectia. #NHLfi #AHLfi #Ilvespic.twitter.com/bvnEvhidVs — Heikki Mannonen (@HMannone) February 3, 2023

Defensemen

Jorian Donovan

Ostapchuk’s having a strong D+2 season in the WHL, but Donovan has been Ottawa’s most impressive junior prospect to my eye. He’s kept up his fantastic scoring pace with 41 points in 45 games as a D+1 defenseman drafted in the fifth round, including three points in his last two games. There were crowds that loved the fact that he’s the son of former Senator and current player development coach Shean Donovan, others that were happy with the fact that public scouting sources projected him to be selected ahead of where Ottawa took him, as well as those who found his name to be absolutely elite. Talk about covering all the bases!

Jorian Donovan’s 11th of the season



With 12 points in his last 8GP, Donovan is approaching a PPG pace with 41 points in 45GP #GoSensGo #JoDo pic.twitter.com/3WjsAGN1Ug — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) February 5, 2023

Lassi Thomson

While not taking as big of a step forward as some may have hoped, Thomson has still been able to keep up a strong rate of production for a defenseman. Currently, the 19th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft has 15 points in 28 games but hasn’t done enough to get a longer look in the AHL. Also, he’s listed as waiver-eligible next season by CapFriendly, and I’m not sure why since he was playing in Europe during the 2019-20 season. But if it’s accurate, that means that both he and Jacob Bernard-Docker need to be on the NHL roster next season to safely keep them.

Goaltending

Leevi Merilainen

In part due to the struggles of Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese, Merilainen is quickly cementing himself as Ottawa’s most valuable goalie prospect, as he has been a rock for Karpat’s Liiga squad. He posted back-to-back victories this past week, allowing just one goal on 59 shots to improve to a 14-8-5 record and a .924 save percentage.

Silver Linings

If not for Merilainen’s standout performance, Kevin Reidler would’ve received top honours for the goalie position this week. The 6’6 netminder from Sweden and recent fifth-round selection of won two of his three games with AIK’s U20 team, posting a .926 save percentage. Furthermore, his performance has earned him a call-up to AIK’s main club in the Allsvenskan, though he hasn’t appeared in any games for them yet.

2022 third-round pick Oskar Pettersson was reassigned to Rogle BK’s U20 team after tallying a goal, an assist, 16 shots, and 33 PIM (25 of those came in a single shift!!!) in 21 games. Despite the lack of production, playing in the top Swedish league for as long as he did isn’t a bad result for a player with his draft pedigree. He scored his 16th goal of the season for the U20 squad in his first game back.

Stats

Pro - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 2 0 1 1 2 0 0% | 17 2 5 7 18 39 5% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 18 0 2 2 12 21 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 0 1 1 9 15 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 2 1 1 2 2 4 25% | 44 14 11 25 17 116 12% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 12 11 23 38 56 21% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 NHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 4 0 2 2 0 11 0% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 44 2 20 22 15 86 2% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 2 1 1 2 0 7 14% | 12 3 4 7 2 23 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 2 0 2 2 10 2 0% | 23 6 9 15 30 39 15% Cole Reinhardt LW 23 AHL 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 44 6 15 21 56 80 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 2 0 2 2 0 3 0% | 44 12 28 40 36 99 12% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 2 2 0% | 28 3 12 15 16 52 6% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 19 UMass 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 22 5 4 9 6 22 23% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 5 5 0 7 0% | 28 7 23 30 11 72 10% Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 6 7 13 67 55 11% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 26 5 8 13 32 54 9% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 5 1 6 22 30 17% Cameron O'Neill RW 19 Tri-City (USHL) 3 0 1 1 6 2 0% | 31 6 14 20 16 67 9% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 26 7 14 21 14 54 13% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 3 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 35 3 8 11 12 36 8%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14% Jorian Donovan LD 19 Hamilton OHL 2 1 2 3 2 5 20% | 45 11 30 41 41 104 11% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 4 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 37 2 10 12 17 55 4% Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 3 0 1 1 0 7 0% | 43 12 21 33 28 86 14% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 2 3 0 11 9% | 32 15 25 40 24 110 14% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 3 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 37 2 8 10 22 51 4% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 3 0 0 0 6 3 0% | 34 3 4 7 41 31 10%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 24 Moscow KHL 4 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 38 9 5 14 16 59 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 2 2 4 6 13 15% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 2 0 0 0 2 0 0% | 6 0 1 1 2 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 19 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 1 1 0 1 2 1 100% | 20 16 10 26 33 77 21% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 3 0 0 0 27 2 0% | 18 1 1 2 6 14 7%