BSens Lose Lone Game Ahead of All Star Break

There are plenty of examples in the professional hockey work where a team goes on a run following the dismissal of their Head Coach but, unfortunately, the Belleville Senators aren’t one of them. In their first game following Head Coach Troy Mann’s departure, the BSens gained one point but couldn’t bring home the win in an overtime loss to the Rochester Americans.

The game started off immediately on the wrong foot, with Jiri Kulich burying his ninth of the year just over a minute into the opening frame. Just a few minutes later, Belleville got their chance to even things up when Jeremy Davies headed to the box for slashing. About halfway through the man advantage, Jake Lucchini become the fifth member of the BSens to hit double digit goals.

Americans’ forward Isak Rosen capped off the opening frame with a powerplay marker of his own, which saw Belleville head into the locker room down one after 20.

Early in the second, the newest member of the Belleville Senators made a name for himself as John Quenneville buried his first AHL goal since he served as an Alternate Captain in Rockford in 2020-21.

Just under a minute later, Angus Crookshank gave Belleville its first lead of the game with his 14th of the year. Unfortunately the next two goals - one in the second, one in the third - belonged to Rochester and Belleville needed to work to tie things up or see yet another regulation loss on their record.

No need to worry though, as noted offensive dynamo Scott Sabourin plays for the Belleville Senators and at some point over this season, he’s figured out how to find the back of the net consistently.

While the home crowd was electric following the game tying goal, it only took 56 seconds of extra playing time for Rochester to grab the second point, sending the BSens to their locker room with one point instead of two.

