Yes, you read that correctly: the Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings today. On Tuesday, the day after hosting them on Monday. The game last night was originally supposed to be played before the Christmas break, but the snow had other ideas and that’s how we got this double-header in the same city.

The Senators absolutely pummeled the Red Wings last night by a score of 6-2 and they out-attempted them 66-47. Detroit looked like a team that was completely lost, although they were actually winning 2-1 halfway through the game. Once Drake Batherson tied it on the powerplay though, there was no looking back. Ottawa will have to replicate that intensity tonight if they want to gain some momentum in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Red Wings aren’t the top team to chase, but they’ll have to pass them to stand any chance. Taking 4/4 points (and giving no loser points to Detroit) would go a long way to accomplishing that.

The projected lines for tonight are unclear but they could be these besides Mads Søgaard getting the start instead of Talbot:

Sens lines from the warmup.



Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Pinto Batherson

Joseph Gambrell Gauthier

Brassard Kastelic Watson



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden



Talbot [starts]

Sogaard — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 27, 2023

And the Red Wings could look the same as yesterday, but it’s unclear as of yet:

Looks like



Bertuzzi Larkin Perron

Fabbri Copp Raymond

Berggren Veleno Kubalik

Zadina Suter Sundqvist

Vrana extra



Walman Seider

Chiarot Hronek

Määttä Lindstrom — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 27, 2023

Game Notes:

Detroit sits two points up on Ottawa with the same amount of games played. A regulation win would see the Senators jump up to 10th in the East (in points percentage, and potentially total points too), which would be the highest they’ve been since October. Tonight is another huge game.

Cam Talbot looked shaky during the first half of last night’s game but he ultimately settled in. It’s Mads Søgaard’s job to get the job done today, as he looks to keep up his .919 SV% through five games.

Detroit will counter with their better goaltender tonight, Ville Husso. Magnus Hellberg has just an .896 SV% in 10 games for Detroit, and although he got hung out to dry last night, he’s still the inferior goalie for the Wings. Husso has a .907 SV% in 43 games this season.

Brady Tkachuk played like a Captain who was ready for the playoffs last night. I wouldn’t rule out an incredible run from him down the stretch...

I’d keep an eye out for Mark Kastelic, as he’s looked much more motivated and intense since getting called up two games ago.

The atmosphere at the CTC looked electric on TV last night, and I hope people are enjoying some important games here.

Not specific to tonight’s game, but don’t forget to fill out our reader survey!

Player Stats Game 60 Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Game 60 Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Category Player # Player # Goals Tim Stützle 27 Dylan Larkin 22 Assists Brady Tkachuk 37 Dylan Larkin 35 Points Brady Tkachuk 62 Dylan Larkin 57 Shots Brady Tkachuk 246 Dylan Larkin 185 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:44 Moritz Seider 22:57

Team Stats Game 60 Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Game 60 Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.07 18th 3.03 19th Goals Against/GP 3.17 17th 3.17 18th Shots/GP 33.3 8th 28.9 28th Shots Against/GP 32.1 21st 30.9 12th Powerplay % 25.2 5th 21.1 17th Penalty Kill % 82.1 9th 77.9 18th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.06 16th 45.74 28th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 51.42 14th 45.99 26th

Puck drop is at 7:00 EST.