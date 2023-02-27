Silver Seven Wants to Hear from You!

As you all (hopefully) know by now, Silver Seven is going independent!

We want to start by thanking each and every one of you for the kind words in the comments, on Twitter, and anywhere else you may interact with this site or its staff. Further, thank you to those who have contributed funds and shared the link for our GoFundMe to help carry the burden of short term costs while we sort out the site’s financial future.

Regardless of where we go from here, know that the support, both emotional and monetary, has been incredibly heart warming.

Thank you.

Now, what’s next?

As we journey forward, we will be working towards creating an experience at this website that as many Sens fans as possible can enjoy. As such, we need to hear from you, our loyal readers. Please visit the link below and let your voice be heard on what we can do to make Silver Seven even better.

Fill out our Silver Seven Reader Survey Here.

This information will be critical to building the independent site of our dreams. Thank you in advance for the effort and thought you put into your answers.