Game 54 Preview and Open Thread: St Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are officially back in the playoff hunt. Can the Sens make a push for the final wildcard spot? They certainly have the tools to make the run, they just need the focus and drive to stay consistent.

After getting only one point against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Sens were set back a bit for their chase. However, we did get some help yesterday with losses to the Penguins, Red Wings and the Capitals. Now the Sens need to make sure they don’t repeat their last performance and ensure they capitalize on a weakened and tired Blues team.

The St Louis Blues played in Colorado last night losing 4-1 so they will be tired, especially to start off the game. They will also be without their Captain Ryan O’Reilly who just got traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs alongside teammate Noel Acciari. The Sens also need to secure the 2 points against the Blues as they will have a quick turnaround for another afternoon game on Monday against the Bruins, in Boston. It doesn’t get tougher than that.

DJ Smith felt the need to shuffle some lines and is going to be experimenting a bit during the game. The lines from yesterday’s practice:

Pre-Game Thoughts:

While Cam Talbot was skating with the team yesterday, his status is still unknown. It is doubtful that he plays today but we could see him back against the Bruins

Thomas Chabot had a rough game against the Blackhawks, all eyes will be on him to show that he can get back to form quickly after a bad game

Not sure I like separating DeBrincat and Giroux but it seems DJ Smith has other ideas

The Sens defense really need to do better protecting the young goalies who have done very well so far considering the circumstances

Drake Batherson needs to be better 5v5, and he needs to make better defensive decisions

Jordan Binnington played last night, so it is expected that the Sens will face Thomas Greiss. The Sens have a history with backup goalies so hopefully they will be able to breakthrough their pattern this afternoon.

If you’re heading over to the game, don’t forget to arrive early to pick up a Sens Star Wars lightsaber

The game starts at 2:00PM and you can watch it on TSN5 or Listen Live at TSN1200

Game Stats:

Player Stats Ottawa Senators St Louis Blues Ottawa Senators St Louis Blues Category Player # Player # Goals Tim Stützle 24 Jordan Kyrou 25 Assists Brady Tkachuk 34 Robert Thomas 35 Points Brady Tkachuk 57 Jordan Kyrou 54 Shots Brady Tkachuk 227 Jordan Kyrou 180 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:44 Justin Faulk 23:43