Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - February 14th

Ottawa Senators Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

I had an easy enough time rooting for Angus Crookshank as that prospect with the cool name but with the added intrigue of coming back after an entire season lost, how can any Sens fan not love Crookshank? At his current pace, he should have no trouble hitting the 20-25 goal mark in Belleville this season (his first proper AHL season). Although the points have tapered off somewhat of late, Crookshank still manages just under three shots per game and he could reasonably end the season as Belleville’s leading goal-scorer.

I remember this one time that I foolishly believed a trade from Vancouver to Winnipeg would mean less individual production for Zack Ostapchuk as a smaller fish (not literally) in a bigger pond. Anyway, I love when the universe proves me foolish. It turns out that playing on a better team with better linemates means putting up better numbers. Who could have seen that coming?! Only once since the trade has Ostapchuk gone a game without a shot on goal (and three other occasions without a point). While technically still a dropoff since he left Vancouver, Ostapchuk still averages over a point and two shots per game in Winnipeg.

You can pretty much copy and paste everything I said about Ostapchuk for Carson Latimer. Latimer has likewise seen somewhat of a dip since his trade from Prince Albert to Winnipeg but still gets on average two shots per game and has eight points in his last eight games for what that’s worth. Latimer didn’t have quite the same confidence with the puck upon his arrival with his new team but has started to shoot more with seven multi-shot efforts over that same eight-game span.

Defence

I don’t know that many players embody the injury woes and the resilience of the Belleville Senators like Jonathan Aspirot. After missing substantial time to start the season, Aspirot has quickly resumed his role as an anchor for the Senators’ defence. While he, like most of his teammates, has struggled to generate offence consistently of late, Aspirot can still absolutely rip it when given the opportunity. I would love to see Ottawa reward Aspirot with a call-up down the stretch (assuming some veteran defenders leave at the deadline) in the spirit of getting more seasoning in for the likes of Lassi Thomson and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The hometown kid continues to carve his name in Sens prospect lore as Jorian Donovan sits fifth in OHL scoring among defenders (top-ten in goals) at the ripe age of 18. Unlike a lot of the other prospects covered here, Donovan has put up points consistently for most of the season (with a cold streak in the fall notwithstanding). Since November, Donovan has not abated in his generation of shots and points on a nightly basis. The Bulldogs as a team have picked up some steam of late in their quest for the OHL postseason and Donovan deserves credit as a foundational part of their roster.

Goaltender

The circumstances suck, a lot, but the season of Mads Søgaard has arrived and quite dramatically at that! Talk about a crucible, Søgaard and Kevin Mandolese, with just a handful of NHL games’ experience between them, face the prospect of four games in the next seven days. Last night Søgaard looked more than up to the challenge but none of us would complain if the Sens tightened up defensively just a touch in front of the very young and very tall netminder (*looks at Sens’ defensive depth chart without Jake Sanderson, stares*).

Stats

Pro - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 2 50% | 19 3 5 8 18 41 7% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 7 0 0% | 20 0 2 2 19 21 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 0 1 1 9 15 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 46 15 11 26 17 119 13% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 12 11 23 38 56 21% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 NHL 2 0 1 1 2 1 0% | 6 0 3 3 2 12 0% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 46 2 20 22 17 87 2% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 14 3 4 7 12 27 11% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 25 6 9 15 32 42 14% Cole Reinhardt LW 23 AHL 2 0 0 0 4 6 0% | 46 6 15 21 60 86 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 46 12 28 40 36 102 12% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 2 0 2 2 2 4 0% | 30 3 14 17 18 56 5% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 19 UMass 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 24 5 4 9 6 24 21% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 1 1 0 6 0% | 30 7 24 31 11 78 9% Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 1 1 15 6 0% | 26 6 8 14 82 61 10% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 26 5 8 13 32 54 9% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 29 7 2 9 24 37 19% Cameron O'Neill RW 19 Tri-City (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 33 6 14 20 16 67 9% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 26 7 14 21 14 54 13% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 37 3 9 12 12 36 8%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14% Jorian Donovan LD 19 Hamilton OHL 3 0 2 2 0 11 0% | 48 11 32 43 41 115 10% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 2 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 39 2 11 13 19 58 3% Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 3 4 0 9 11% | 46 13 24 37 28 95 14% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 3 2 3 5 2 9 22% | 35 17 28 45 26 119 14% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 2 0 1 1 4 10 0% | 39 2 9 11 26 61 3% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 3 2 0 2 2 6 33% | 37 5 4 9 43 37 14%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 2 2 4 6 13 15% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 2 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 19 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 16 10 26 33 77 21% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 1 1 2 33 16 6%