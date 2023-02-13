Senators complete improbable comeback, win 4-3 in overtime over the Flames

With four minutes left in this game, I was writing the obituary. It’s amazing how things change. After being out shot by a ratio of 2-to-1, and outscored 3-1 through 57 minutes, the Senators staged an improbable comeback to win 4-3 in overtime. Tim Stützle finished with the game-winning goal and three assists, and Mads Søgaard picked up the second win of his NHL career in his first start of the season.

Expectations were low, but things got going early, off the sticks of our dynamic offensive duo. Tim Stützle hit Brady Tkachuk with the 100-foot breakaway pass, and Tkachuk put it home for his 21st of the season. That puts him nine off last year’s career high of 30, with 20 games left.

From there, the first period was dominated by Blake Coleman penalties coupled with offsetting Sens penalties. Coleman’s first two penalties came from tackling Erik Brännström, and were cut short by a phantom holding call on Derrick Brassard and then a weak tripping call on Alex DeBrincat. The Flames tied things up on that second shortened powerplay with a tip-in by Dillon Dubé, and my fantasy team at least was happy with the powerplay assist from Noah Hanifin. Then, late in the period, Stützle and Coleman went at each other and got offsetting penalties for some more 4-on-4. A late Travis Hamonic high-sticking call gave the Flames a brief 4-on-3 to start the second.

The second period was really kind of ugly. The only goal came off the stick of Tyler Toffoli, but not for lack of chances. The Sens were badly outshot 16-6, and if not for Søgaard’s steadiness, the game could easily have already been over.

The third period saw the Sens with a little more life, but they still were a disaster in their own zone and were regularly giving the Flames extended cycle times. One of those led Dubé’s second goal of the night, when two Sens players sprawled towards the puck carrier, leaving Dubé uncovered not 10 feet from the net. Markstrom was a little busy, but not terribly busy, until the dying minutes. The Sens pulled their goalie with just under three minutes left, and first Batherson banged in a rebound to bring the team within one:

And the Alex DeBrincat scored from an angle that nobody other than a goal-scorer would even dare to shoot:

WHAT A RIPPER TO TIE IT UP! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wNTHbR0SXS — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 14, 2023

Suddenly a game that looked over was headed to overtime. And after a couple of end-to-end bits, Stü called game and scored a beauty. It’s still unbelievable now that the Sens won this game.

My thoughts:

Erik Brännström looked small tonight. I know he’s always small, and he still was better than the average Senator in possession stats, but it looks like the Flames’ game plan was to work him hard

Ridly Greig still looks absolutely like he belongs

As always, Alex DeBrincat just looks like he’s a goal scorer. What a tying shot.

Without Mads Søgaard, this game would’ve been out of hand early

I will still fight anyone who says Thomas Chabot is washed

What can you say about Stützle? Even a game where the commentators thought he was fighting it, he finished with four points including the game-winner. Just outstanding.

Game Flow:

Shot Chart: