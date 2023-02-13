Monday LNN: Forsberg Injury, Hamburglar Speaks, and More

Maybe some of those reading this are dealing with a hangover from last night’s football-related festivities. If so, I hope you stay hydrated and make sure to take a good nap. For everyone else, the hangover from Saturday’s Ottawa Senators game is unfortunately not going to be simply cured with an orange Gatorade:
- After being forced from the game with an injury on Saturday, it was revealed yesterday that Anton Forsberg suffered a torn MCL in both knees and is done for the season. With Cam Talbot still at least a week away, the Sens find themselves in something of a perilous position in net considering they have four games this week. Your time to shine, Mads Søgaard.
- As if the Forsberg injury wasn’t enough by itself, Jake Sanderson is now also expected to miss at least a couple of weeks with an undisclosed upper body injury. You’ll forgive me if I’m feeling particularly nervous about a promising young Sens’ star missing time with an “upper body injury”
- If the situation surrounding the Forsberg injury seems familiar, it should: the sudden unavailability of all of the team’s regular NHL starters in mid-February when the Sens desperately need to go on a huge run to make the play-offs is pretty much exactly how the famous Hamburglar run began. Ian Mendes had a chat with Andrew Hammond about just that.
- Maybe you’ve heard that Erik Karlsson is having a great season; he’s now up to 73 points in 54 games on a truly terrible Sharks team. Apparently the Oilers and the Sharks are engaged in a potential trade, which would be....sensational.
- Karlsson isn’t the only Shark rumoured to be on the trading block: it sure looks like San Jose will be dealing Timo Meier before the season and, as Travis Yost points out, whoever gets him will be upgrading their forward corps in a big way.
- The Boston Bruins are putting together a historically good season, and for that I have to give them some begrudging respect. Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski dig into what, exactly, is powering the B’s this year.
