Monday LNN: Forsberg Injury, Hamburglar Speaks, and More

It’s your Monday Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Maybe some of those reading this are dealing with a hangover from last night’s football-related festivities. If so, I hope you stay hydrated and make sure to take a good nap. For everyone else, the hangover from Saturday’s Ottawa Senators game is unfortunately not going to be simply cured with an orange Gatorade:

