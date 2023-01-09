The Ottawa Senators need to burn the tape of the last game and move on. In the (likely) event that the video is only stored digitally and not actually on tape, put it on tape and then burn it and move on.
No changes to the lines in today’s morning skate compared to going in to Saturday’s game. A decision on a starting goaltender will be made later today - personally, I think starting a goaltender is probably a good idea that should have been done on Saturday as well.
Tkachuk * Stützle * Giroux
DeBrincat * Pinto * Batherson
Kelly * Gambrell * Lucchini
Brassard * Kastelic * Watson
Joseph * Norris * XXXX
Chabot * Zub
Sanderson * Hamonic
Brannstrom * Holden
Joking aside, Cam Talbot wasn’t at morning skate which often has been the sign of the starter.
Game Notes
- Broken record time: Ottawa’s power play continues to impress, while the 5 on 5 results continue to lag the 5 on 5 play
- It’s going to be a tough game to try to bring the 5 on 5 scoring in line with the expected goals. Juuse Saros sits second in the league for 5v5 goals saved above expected. His season long average is 0.72 extra goals saved per 60 minutes of 5 on 5, almost doubling to 1.41 per 60 since the start of December
- Tim Stützle is on a heater right now. 12 points (8G, 4A) in a seven game point streak, with seven of those points (5G, 2A) coming at 5 on 5
- Alex DeBrincat has cooled, however. He’s been held off the score board since the calendar flipped to 2023, after putting up points in 13 of the 14 games last month
- Note the unusual start time and TV channel for a Monday night game: It is a 7:30pm start on Sportsnet One
Stats:
From NHL.com and NaturalStatTrick.com
Team Stats
|Game 40
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Nashville
|Predators
|Game 40
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Nashville
|Predators
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|3.05
|21st
|2.79
|26th
|Goals Against/GP
|3.18
|17th
|3.00
|16th
|Shots/GP
|33.0
|7th
|30.6
|20th
|Shots Against/GP
|32.0
|21st
|34.1
|29th
|Powerplay %
|28.1
|4th
|18.0
|28th
|Penalty Kill %
|82.2
|6th
|79.4
|14th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|51.06
|16th
|49.36
|21st
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|51.12
|16th
|49.44
|20th
Player Stats
|Game 40
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Nashville
|Predators
|Game 40
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Nashville
|Predators
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Tim Stützle
|18
|Filip Forsberg
|15
|Assists
|Brady Tkachuk
|26
|Roman Josi
|22
|Points
|Brady Tkachuk
|40
|Filip Forsberg
|34
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|169
|Roman Josi
|161
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|26:12
|Roman Josi
|25:12
