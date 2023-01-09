 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 40 Preview and Open Thread: Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators

Sens look to bounce back before hitting the road

By Brad Timmins
/ new
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Nashville Predators Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators need to burn the tape of the last game and move on. In the (likely) event that the video is only stored digitally and not actually on tape, put it on tape and then burn it and move on.

No changes to the lines in today’s morning skate compared to going in to Saturday’s game. A decision on a starting goaltender will be made later today - personally, I think starting a goaltender is probably a good idea that should have been done on Saturday as well.

Joking aside, Cam Talbot wasn’t at morning skate which often has been the sign of the starter.

Game Notes

  • Broken record time: Ottawa’s power play continues to impress, while the 5 on 5 results continue to lag the 5 on 5 play
  • It’s going to be a tough game to try to bring the 5 on 5 scoring in line with the expected goals. Juuse Saros sits second in the league for 5v5 goals saved above expected. His season long average is 0.72 extra goals saved per 60 minutes of 5 on 5, almost doubling to 1.41 per 60 since the start of December
  • Tim Stützle is on a heater right now. 12 points (8G, 4A) in a seven game point streak, with seven of those points (5G, 2A) coming at 5 on 5
  • Alex DeBrincat has cooled, however. He’s been held off the score board since the calendar flipped to 2023, after putting up points in 13 of the 14 games last month
  • Note the unusual start time and TV channel for a Monday night game: It is a 7:30pm start on Sportsnet One

Stats:

From NHL.com and NaturalStatTrick.com

Team Stats

Game 40 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators
Game 40 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 3.05 21st 2.79 26th
Goals Against/GP 3.18 17th 3.00 16th
Shots/GP 33.0 7th 30.6 20th
Shots Against/GP 32.0 21st 34.1 29th
Powerplay % 28.1 4th 18.0 28th
Penalty Kill % 82.2 6th 79.4 14th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.06 16th 49.36 21st
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 51.12 16th 49.44 20th

Player Stats

Game 40 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators
Game 40 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators
Category Player # Player #
Goals Tim Stützle 18 Filip Forsberg 15
Assists Brady Tkachuk 26 Roman Josi 22
Points Brady Tkachuk 40 Filip Forsberg 34
Shots Brady Tkachuk 169 Roman Josi 161
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:12 Roman Josi 25:12

Loading comments...