The Ottawa Senators need to burn the tape of the last game and move on. In the (likely) event that the video is only stored digitally and not actually on tape, put it on tape and then burn it and move on.

No changes to the lines in today’s morning skate compared to going in to Saturday’s game. A decision on a starting goaltender will be made later today - personally, I think starting a goaltender is probably a good idea that should have been done on Saturday as well.

Sens lines from the morning skate.



Tkachuk * Stützle * Giroux

DeBrincat * Pinto * Batherson

Kelly * Gambrell * Lucchini

Brassard * Kastelic * Watson

Joseph * Norris * XXXX



Chabot * Zub

Sanderson * Hamonic

Brannstrom * Holden — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 9, 2023

DJ Smith - No changes to the lineup. Will decide on the goalie later today. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 9, 2023

Joking aside, Cam Talbot wasn’t at morning skate which often has been the sign of the starter.

Game Notes

Broken record time: Ottawa’s power play continues to impress, while the 5 on 5 results continue to lag the 5 on 5 play

It’s going to be a tough game to try to bring the 5 on 5 scoring in line with the expected goals. Juuse Saros sits second in the league for 5v5 goals saved above expected. His season long average is 0.72 extra goals saved per 60 minutes of 5 on 5, almost doubling to 1.41 per 60 since the start of December

Tim Stützle is on a heater right now. 12 points (8G, 4A) in a seven game point streak, with seven of those points (5G, 2A) coming at 5 on 5

Alex DeBrincat has cooled, however. He’s been held off the score board since the calendar flipped to 2023, after putting up points in 13 of the 14 games last month

Note the unusual start time and TV channel for a Monday night game: It is a 7:30pm start on Sportsnet One

Stats:

From NHL.com and NaturalStatTrick.com

Team Stats Game 40 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators Game 40 Ottawa Senators Nashville Predators Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.05 21st 2.79 26th Goals Against/GP 3.18 17th 3.00 16th Shots/GP 33.0 7th 30.6 20th Shots Against/GP 32.0 21st 34.1 29th Powerplay % 28.1 4th 18.0 28th Penalty Kill % 82.2 6th 79.4 14th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.06 16th 49.36 21st xGF % (5v5 SVA) 51.12 16th 49.44 20th