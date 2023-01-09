 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Links, News, and Notes: Sens Skills, Bruins Dominance, Wright Trade, and more!

Links, news, and notes within the Senators sphere and around the NHL

By Trevor Shackles
Boston Bruins v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

Let’s start off the week with some various links, news, and notes within Ottawa and around the NHL:

Mark Kastelic was surprisingly the fastest player, Josh Norris won the accuracy competition, and Drake Batherson had the hardest shot.

  • The Boston Bruins beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Sunday, giving them a ridiculous record of 32-4-4. That puts them on pace for 139 points...which would be seven more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the current most successful team of all time. Even while taking loser points into consideration, the Bruins have been historically good and seem like a good bet to be a top-5 team of all time. It’s incredible that we were thinking (maybe just hoping) that the Senators could leapfrog them this season.
  • Despite the fact that the outdoor NHL games don’t get much press coverage before the fact anymore, the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was the most-watched regular season game of all time on cable TV. There were 1.8M viewers (up from 1.4M at last year’s game), with a peak of 2.1M. I think a lot of that can be contributed to the NHL finally being on ESPN and TNT.
  • After winning a gold medal for Canada, Shane Wright was loaned back to the Kingston Frontenacs. With the Frontenacs not being contenders, he is all but assured to be traded to a contending team in the OHL. Ken Campbell reported that he was about to be dealt to London for Oliver Bonk and six draft picks, although Scott Wheeler is refuting part of it. Either way, Wright should be on the move shortly, and most likely to the Knights. Talk about some good luck for Kingston, getting a ton of assets out of nowhere:

