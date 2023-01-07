Weekly Question: Who is the Senators’ Best Personality?

No matter how good or bad the Ottawa Senators have been playing this year, the vibes within the dressing room always seem to be fantastic. I’ve never seen a more likable group of players within the Senators organization, which makes it even more fun to cheer for them. The Senators social media team has also been excellent at highlighting some of the best personalities. Today’s question is: who is the Senators’ best personality?

This shouldn’t take into account your favourite player, nor anything about their on-ice play. Simply how likeable of a personality they have as a person. Or essentially who is the easiest to root for? There are plenty of options, and I definitely had to leave some good names off the list:

Brady Tkachuk

It’s hard to begin with anyone but the captain. He’s constantly doing memorable things, and the most recent one was singing ‘Mr. Brightside’ at Crazy Horse with his teammates:

I could easily do a whole article on Tkachuk’s personality, as he also has such a soft spot for his young fans, which makes it so easy to root for him:

Breakaway presented by @Bell | S2 E14



Go behind the scenes as Brady Tkachuk met with Mira, the young #Sens fan whose letter has made quite the impression online! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fM8VrvbBJQ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 8, 2022

It’s impossible to not love Brady.

Tim Stützle

It seems like Stützle is gaining more confidence in terms of his on-ice personality as he continues to get better. This behind-the-scenes video from Tuesday shows how funny and likeable he is while interacting with his teammates:

SOUND UP



We had @timstuetzle18 on the mic for our game against Columbus! ️#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/uKPCL3N5IC — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 6, 2023

He always keeps things light-hearted and he seems so wholesome with everyone he talks to. He always has a smile on his face, and so does everyone around him.

Nick Holden

If you don’t have social media, you’d be missing out on some gold from Holden. He looks like a fantastic father to his children, and is one of the funnier players in the dressing room:

Breakaway presented by Bell | S2 E11



Heading into Family Day weekend, Nick Holden and Austin Watson enjoyed an outdoor skate with their families. Today, Breakaway follows the Holden household around Icelynd Skating Trails. pic.twitter.com/9kX2C5tkK9 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 21, 2022

Austin Watson

A lot of what I said about Holden can be said about Watson, as they share many similar traits as veteran players, fathers, and guys who keep things light. Watson was also featured in the video above, and it’s easy to see why a lot of fans have taken a liking to him. In addition, I don’t know if this necessarily counts as “personality,” but it’s great to see that he and his wife Jenn have been able to overcome hardships regarding sobriety, which showcases their strength over the years:

Tonight is #HockeyTalks at @CdnTireCtr !



When it comes to mental health, we are all on the same team. Hear from #Sens forward Austin Watson and his partner Jenn Guardino as they discuss their own journey to recovery. pic.twitter.com/eS2doJMOhQ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 23, 2022

Overcoming those issues is certainly something I can respect.

Claude Giroux

Giroux is absolutely the dad of the bunch. Even though he’s not the captain, he’s still taking care of all these kids, and he’s doing an excellent job at it. He appears to love playing here and he’s fit in seamlessly with the rest of the team. There isn’t necessarily one big thing he’s done to showcase his personality, although bringing Gavin around helps a lot:

Claude Giroux lights the lamp and Gavin is LOVING IT pic.twitter.com/74mncjnpPt — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) October 18, 2022

Thomas Chabot

He may not be as loud as some other names on this list, but he seemingly has a bromance with everyone on the team:

he has read my posts pic.twitter.com/I6luOYJdv5 — Beata (@CBeataE) January 5, 2023

Just like with Brady, he’s also incredibly involved in the community, which doesn’t make him more of a personality per se but it makes him more likeable.

Artem Zub

The ultimate wildcard of the bunch. Zub has a cult-like following amongst the fanbase, which I absolutely love. We don’t get to see Zub speak too much because he hardly knew any English when arriving in Ottawa in 2021, but he has vastly improved at speaking. That’s why we have this gem where he looks so happy:

He knows how much he’s loved by the fans and even Pierre Dorion. We hardly know anything about him as a person, but he’s another player that appears so wholesome.

Other

I could list plenty of other players on here like Josh Norris, Shane Pinto, Travis Hamonic, and more. Let us know in the comments if you’d vote for anyone else not listed!

Who’s it going to be then?