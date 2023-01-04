BSens Lose Three Straight

Well, it’s a new year for the Belleville Senators and they’ll be looking to forget the final few games of last year as they didn’t manage to bring home any wins in their three games last week.

On Wednesday, the BSens welcomed the Marlies to CAA Arena for a rematch of their Boxing Day overtime loss. While this one was just as close in terms of level of play, the Marlies were able to walk away with a 4-2 win, thanks to Joseph Woll’s 36 save performance. Toronto went out ahead with a 3-0 lead through the first half of the game. It took Belleville until later in the second frame to finally get themselves on the board with a Jarid Lukosevicius’s sixth of the year.

Scott Sabourin managed to get another for Belleville but it was too little, too late for the hometown team.

After taking on the top team in the North for two straight games, Belleville got to meet up with Rochester who happens to be right behind Toronto sitting second in the North. As one would assume, it wasn’t an easy game for the last place BSens and the Amerks gave them everything they could. For the first time in what felt like an eternity, Belleville got on the board first with Ridly Greig’s first of the game.

Back to familiarity from the last few weeks, Rochester scored three unanswered and silenced most of the hope Belleville had in taking two points from one of the better teams in the division. Greig did manage a second goal, as I’m sure you guessed, while Jonathan Aspirot potted his first since returning from injury just a few weeks ago.

Aspo unleashes a blast of a shot for his first tally of the season #ForTheB https://t.co/3qy9oKwuB9 pic.twitter.com/rYoh57L90y — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 31, 2022

After three straight losses, Belleville headed off to Utica for a battle with the Comets to try to end 2022 on a high note. Leaving absolutely everything on the ice, the club did manage to bring home one point as they took Utica to extra time.

In the first frame, the teams exchanged chances and it felt like Belleville was on track. That was until Utica scored back to back goals in a two minute span at the end of the first, absolutely breaking the backs of the BSens and setting them up for a tough second period. Early in the second, Joe Carroll got the team on the board with his second since signing his PTO. This gave Belleville life, you could see it on the bench and feel it in their play. Former BSens Zach Senyshyn poured some water on that fire six minutes later with his fourth of the year, re-establishing Utica’s two goal lead.

Enter Ridly Greig.

In the third period, the 2020 first round pick potted another pair of goals - giving him four in the final two games of the year.

Ridly Greig capped off 2022 with this highlight reel goal against Utica last Saturday! #ForTheB | #HighlightoftheWeek pic.twitter.com/mz7YvTT0TF — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 3, 2023

This was enough to get Belleville to overtime but, unfortunately, it took Utica less than two minutes to finish this one and sending the BSens packing with just one point.

Weekly Notes