Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 31st

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Ottawa Senators fans couldn’t have really asked from much more in Ridly Greig’s first week in the NHL. The Sens won all three games and Greig looked like he absolutely belonged. Greig added a very nice two assists and ten shots. Playing alongside Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat will help anyone’s case but Greig looked like much more than a passenger.

G knew that pass from Rids was a beauty! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/pcRQZhS57O — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 29, 2023

Suffice to say that this week Carson Latimer made the most of his opportunity on a Winnipeg team expecting big things in the WHL postseason. Latimer added a goal, two assists, and five more shots this past week and we hope he has started settling into a groove after a bit of a transitional period following the trade. It feels rather safe to say that one of Latimer or teammate Zack Ostapchuk will show up weekly on this feature for the balance of the season given all the talent around them.

Cam O’Neill has had a streaky rookie season in the USHL to say the least. And this past week O’Neill went on the good kind of streak with two goals, two assists, and seven shots in a home-and-home series against Fargo. O’Neill has averaged about three shots per game for the past couple months now so even when he hasn’t accumulated points, he has created opportunities and I would argue O’Neill has had legitimate scoring streaks as opposed to random flukes. Like most of you, I look forward to what O’Neill can do next year at UMass alongside fellow Sens prospect Tyson Dyck.

Cam O'Neill brings the Storm back within one with 38.9 seconds left in the second period! The third period is shaping up to be just as good as last night.@TriCityStorm #USHL #FrostyCup2023 pic.twitter.com/AMZK91HvaD — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) January 28, 2023

Defence

In case you’re wondering, no I have not gotten tired of including Jorian Donovan on these lists. Donovan has arguably provided the most upside of any Senator drafted in 2022 and he has some pretty decent competition. Donovan now ranks seventh in OHL scoring among defenders as he added an absurd five more assists this past week and four shots for good measure. Donovan remains tied for eighth in the OHL in goals by defenders sitting at ten on the year. Keep in mind that Donovan had an ice-cold streak early in the season when he had just one point through nine games. Since then he has had 34 points in 33 games in Hamilton.

Jorian Donovan set a new OHL career high with his 23rd point of the season on Saturday



Donovan's assist has him at 8G, 15A in 27GP. He's had the same number of shots (61) as he took last season in 64GP. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/vPFw1G1PzX — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 19, 2022

Jonny Tychonick has become maybe my favourite narrative among Sens prospects this season. A lot of folks, myself included had written Tychonick off after some underwhelming NCAA seasons plagued with injury. But it certainly seems like those injuries have resolved and now we once again have to ask if Ottawa can really pass on the opportunity to sign Tychonick this summer. I think most fans would settle for a one-way AHL contract but I would argue he can get a bona fide NHL ELC. Tychonick now finds himself tied for ninth among NCAA defenders in goals having added another one this past week (and an assist and four shots).

A Jonny Rocket on the power play for the lead! #OmahaHKY pic.twitter.com/GsFQvfT5Ga — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) January 29, 2023

Goaltender

With an honourable mention to Kevin Reidler who stopped 41 of 42 shots in his one game this past week for a win, Leevi Meriläinen won three out of three games to steal the show (even if he had a more pedestrian 91.3 save percentage allowing two goals in each game). Ottawa’s two Europe-bound prospective netminders have set themselves apart from their AHL counterparts of late given the Sens’ struggles in Belleville. Sorry, no multimedia.

Stats

Pro - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 3 0 0 0 8 4 0% | 15 2 4 6 16 39 5% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 16 0 2 2 10 19 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 0 1 1 9 15 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 5 20% | 42 13 10 23 17 112 12% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 12 11 23 38 56 21% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 NHL 3 0 2 2 0 10 0% | 3 0 2 2 0 10 0% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 42 2 19 21 15 84 2% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 10 2 3 5 2 16 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 21 6 7 13 20 37 16% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 4 4 0% | 42 6 15 21 56 78 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 2 8 0% | 42 12 26 38 36 96 13% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 26 3 11 14 14 50 6% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 18 UMass 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 21 5 4 9 6 22 23% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 26 7 18 25 11 65 11% Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 1 1 1 2 15 3 33% | 24 6 7 13 67 55 11% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 1 0 1 16 2 50% | 24 5 7 12 30 51 10% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 5 1 6 22 30 17% Cameron O'Neill RW 19 Tri-City (USHL) 2 2 1 3 0 7 29% | 28 6 13 19 10 65 9% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 1 2 0 4 25% | 26 7 14 21 14 54 13% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 32 3 8 11 12 34 9%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 0 5 5 0 4 0% | 43 10 28 38 39 99 10% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 33 2 10 12 15 51 4% Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 2 3 0 5 20% | 40 12 20 32 28 79 15% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 1 2 4 9 11% | 29 14 23 37 24 99 14% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 2 0 0 0 0 6 0% | 34 1 8 9 22 48 2% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 2 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 31 3 4 7 35 28 11%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 2 2 4 6 13 15% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 2 0 0 0 2 0 0% | 6 0 1 1 2 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 18 1 1 2 6 14 7%