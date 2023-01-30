Bob Jones’ Diagnosis, the Trade Deadline, PHF All-Stars & More

It’s a new week and that means it’s time for Links, News & Notes! As we get closer to the Trade Deadline, these posts will start to become more and more spicy. For now, let’s take a look at what’s going on around the league.

This week, we learned of Bob Jones’ ALS diagnosis. The Sens coach had a quick spot on Sportsnet this weekend, talking through his diagnosis and what’s next. The whole Silver Seven crew is behind Jones, wishing him and his family all the best during this new reality in his life.

The Athletic posted a piece on which player, prospect or pick each NHL team is most likely to deal at the NHL deadline. While it’s behind a paywall, I can tell you that Ian Mendes’ contribution to the piece had a certain, left shot, veteran defender famous for making weird noises in the post-game videos, on the move to a playoff contender.

Wayne Scanlan posted a piece this morning on Alex DeBrincat and the importance of Ottawa extending the young 40-goal scorer in his prime.

At the PHF All Star Game, the Canada All-Stars defeated the World All-Stars by a score of 3-2 in the finals after Canada took down the American All-Stars 2-1 and 3-2 to set up the final game against the players representing the rest of the world.

Another year, another fun emergency back up goaltender story. Over the weekend, Matt Berlin, a psychology student and the University of Alberta’s third string goalie, was called to sit on the bench for the Edmonton Oilers. Then, he got into the game.

Owen Beck’s year keeps getting more interesting. First, he was recalled to Team Canada and went on to help them bring home Gold. This past weekend? He was recalled on an emergency basis to make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators.

Arpon Basu and Ian Mendes teamed up for an intriguing revisionist piece for The Athletic as they tried to answer the question: what would have happened if Montreal had drafted Brady Tkachuk ahead of Ottawa in 2018? (paywall)

Brampton, Ontario will play host to the 2023 Women’s World Championships and the schedule was announced last week - with the tournament kicking off on April 5th with Canada taking on the Switzerland while the Americans will face Japan on opening day.