Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 3rd

Before I get into the team of the week, I should provide a quick update on the world juniors. All four of the Ottawa Senators’ affiliated prospects will proceed to the tournament round with their respective national teams. Right on!
Prospect Team of the Week
Forwards
Ridly Greig, now back from injury (for good we hope) has started to put together the type of AHL season we all took for granted, after several false starts. Four goals this past week have gotten Greig that much closer to point-per-game pace (17 in 20) and the consistent ice time should only further help his cause. He makes Belleville a completely different team when he steps on the ice (now if only the rest of the Senators’ lineup could get healthy).
His name is Ridly Greig #ForTheB https://t.co/MtMXJ249oU pic.twitter.com/dkF84QmCge— Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 1, 2023
I’ve had Cameron O’Neill as my dark horse pick from this most recent draft for a while and it looks like maybe he has started settling into a groove in the USHL. He hasn’t had many big weeks so far this season but with three assists in his lone game this past week, I feel hopeful about his outlook going forward. He continues to hang just outside the top of his team’s scorers while they hover around .500 near the bottom of their division.
STORM WIN!! A fiesty third period comes to an end and the Storm close out 2022 with a 6-1 win over Lincoln!! Here's the third period highlights!! pic.twitter.com/ptNvDbcOB6— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) January 1, 2023
Carson Latimer, whom Prince Albert traded to Winnipeg this past week, ended his tenure with the Raiders with a goal and an assist in his last two games (scoring on ninja turtles night no less). Latimer has now changed teams twice since the Senators drafted him but this time around he’ll head to a team with Memorial Cup aspirations. I imagine we’ll see a decline in ice time and output, but Latimer should certainly benefit from some postseason experience this spring.
Cowabunga!— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 31, 2022
Latimer gets the @PARaidersHockey on the board.#CHLTVGOTW | @Senators pic.twitter.com/ikurk6xhWX
Defence
Probably actually Ottawa’s best sleeper pick from this most recent draft, Jorian Donovan had another solid week to maintain his impressive pace this season, adding three more assists in three games. You gotta love that sweet little drag in the highlight below. Donovan continues to rank just outside the top-ten scorers among defenders in the OHL while playing for a pretty average Hamilton team that suffered a couple major graduations since dominating the OHL last season.
Mo(o)re of this, please! pic.twitter.com/a4bin9B9cn— Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) December 29, 2022
Maybe a couple years too late, but a healthy Jonny Tychonick has really taken a step forward this season after a lot of lost time. It probably doesn’t help that Tychonick transferred to an unranked program in Omaha but through 20 games, he has set new bests in every meaningful category, and leads Omaha defenders by a healthy margin. I usually wouldn’t use a highlight of an empty net goal but they don’t get much more accurate than this from your own goal line.
200-foot game #OmahaHKY pic.twitter.com/Mzwy27mUhA— Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) January 1, 2023
Goaltender
Leevi Meriläinen didn’t have a necessarily remarkable week with a win and a loss and a sub 90 save percentage but Ottawa’s netminders had another rough week across the organization and Leevi’s overall season numbers still look the best of the bunch since he returned to Europe after a mixed lone season in North America.
Leevi Meriläinen stopped 20/21 shots on Friday to pick up his second Liiga win of the week— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 31, 2022
Meriläinen has started 3 straight games since Christmas. He’s 8-4-2 with a .921 SV% and 2.11 GAA so far this season. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/TJtDZmeRuC
Stats:
WJC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|USA
|5
|3
|1
|4
|6
|14
|21%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|18
|Czechia
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6
|0%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Canada
|5
|2
|1
|3
|25
|4
|50%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Sweden
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|5
|20%
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|23
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|12
|8%
||
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|13
|8%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|6
|8
|0%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|NHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|9
|0
|1
|1
|7
|9
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|23
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0%
||
|31
|9
|9
|18
|15
|95
|9%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|2
|5
|7
|0
|10
|20%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|3
|4
|0
|4
|6
|11
|36%
||
|20
|9
|8
|17
|30
|43
|21%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0%
||
|31
|2
|15
|17
|6
|67
|3%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|2
|3
|5
|2
|16
|13%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|12
|4
|4
|8
|12
|15
|27%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0%
||
|31
|5
|9
|14
|42
|58
|9%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0%
||
|31
|8
|20
|28
|30
|70
|11%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|3
|11
|14
|12
|47
|6%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0%
USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyson Dyck
|C/LW
|18
|UMass
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0%
||
|14
|3
|4
|7
|4
|10
|30%
|Stephen Halliday
|C
|20
|Ohio State Univ.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|20
|5
|12
|17
|9
|51
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|1
|6
|7
|35
|33
|3%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|22
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0%
||
|17
|2
|6
|8
|12
|38
|5%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|24
|Northeastern Univ.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0%
||
|20
|4
|1
|5
|16
|25
|16%
|Cameron O'Neill
|RW
|18
|Tri-City (USHL)
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|10
|0%
||
|24
|4
|13
|17
|10
|50
|8%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|6
|17%
||
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|37
|14%
|Theo Wallberg
|LD
|19
|Dubuque (USHL)
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0%
||
|25
|3
|6
|9
|10
|28
|11%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|17
|9
|6
|15
|28
|66
|14%
|Jorian Donovan
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5
|6
|0%
||
|30
|8
|18
|26
|26
|70
|11%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|18
|Kitchener
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|2
|9
|11
|11
|41
|5%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Prince Albert
|WHL
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|20%
||
|31
|10
|18
|28
|20
|65
|15%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Vancouver
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|21
|10
|19
|29
|20
|85
|12%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|20
|Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
||
|23
|1
|5
|6
|16
|28
|4%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|19
|Sarnia
|OHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0%
||
|22
|1
|4
|5
|30
|15
|7%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|13
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|IF Björklöven
|Allsvenskan
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
||
|25
|5
|2
|7
|6
|36
|14%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|16
|2
|7
|9
|14
|43
|5%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|Allsvenskan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|25%
||
|23
|2
|2
|4
|6
|12
|17%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|19
|15
|10
|25
|31
|75
|20%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|12
|8%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|180
|26
|85.6%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Allen
|ECHL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3
|87.0%
||
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|162
|11
|93.2%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|20
|Kärpät
|Liiga
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|36
|4
|88.9%
||
|17
|8
|5
|2
|0
|378
|30
|92.1%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|19
|5
|13
|0
|0
|610
|57
|90.7%
|Mads Søgaard
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|59
|8
|86.4%
||
|14
|3
|6
|1
|0
|351
|35
|90.0%
