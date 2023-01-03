Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 3rd

Before I get into the team of the week, I should provide a quick update on the world juniors. All four of the Ottawa Senators’ affiliated prospects will proceed to the tournament round with their respective national teams. Right on!

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Ridly Greig, now back from injury (for good we hope) has started to put together the type of AHL season we all took for granted, after several false starts. Four goals this past week have gotten Greig that much closer to point-per-game pace (17 in 20) and the consistent ice time should only further help his cause. He makes Belleville a completely different team when he steps on the ice (now if only the rest of the Senators’ lineup could get healthy).

I’ve had Cameron O’Neill as my dark horse pick from this most recent draft for a while and it looks like maybe he has started settling into a groove in the USHL. He hasn’t had many big weeks so far this season but with three assists in his lone game this past week, I feel hopeful about his outlook going forward. He continues to hang just outside the top of his team’s scorers while they hover around .500 near the bottom of their division.

STORM WIN!! A fiesty third period comes to an end and the Storm close out 2022 with a 6-1 win over Lincoln!! Here's the third period highlights!! pic.twitter.com/ptNvDbcOB6 — Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) January 1, 2023

Carson Latimer, whom Prince Albert traded to Winnipeg this past week, ended his tenure with the Raiders with a goal and an assist in his last two games (scoring on ninja turtles night no less). Latimer has now changed teams twice since the Senators drafted him but this time around he’ll head to a team with Memorial Cup aspirations. I imagine we’ll see a decline in ice time and output, but Latimer should certainly benefit from some postseason experience this spring.

Defence

Probably actually Ottawa’s best sleeper pick from this most recent draft, Jorian Donovan had another solid week to maintain his impressive pace this season, adding three more assists in three games. You gotta love that sweet little drag in the highlight below. Donovan continues to rank just outside the top-ten scorers among defenders in the OHL while playing for a pretty average Hamilton team that suffered a couple major graduations since dominating the OHL last season.

Maybe a couple years too late, but a healthy Jonny Tychonick has really taken a step forward this season after a lot of lost time. It probably doesn’t help that Tychonick transferred to an unranked program in Omaha but through 20 games, he has set new bests in every meaningful category, and leads Omaha defenders by a healthy margin. I usually wouldn’t use a highlight of an empty net goal but they don’t get much more accurate than this from your own goal line.

Goaltender

Leevi Meriläinen didn’t have a necessarily remarkable week with a win and a loss and a sub 90 save percentage but Ottawa’s netminders had another rough week across the organization and Leevi’s overall season numbers still look the best of the bunch since he returned to Europe after a mixed lone season in North America.

Leevi Meriläinen stopped 20/21 shots on Friday to pick up his second Liiga win of the week



Meriläinen has started 3 straight games since Christmas. He’s 8-4-2 with a .921 SV% and 2.11 GAA so far this season. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/TJtDZmeRuC — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 31, 2022

Stats:

WJC - - - - - T O T A L - - - - - - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 USA 5 3 1 4 6 14 21% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Czechia 5 0 0 0 8 6 0% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Canada 5 2 1 3 25 4 50% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Sweden 5 1 3 4 0 5 20%

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 12 8% | 4 1 1 2 2 13 8% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 6 8 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 3 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 9 0 1 1 7 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 9 0% | 31 9 9 18 15 95 9% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 3 4 0 4 6 11 36% | 20 9 8 17 30 43 21% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 7 0% | 31 2 15 17 6 67 3% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 4 4 8 12 15 27% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 6 0% | 31 5 9 14 42 58 9% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 31 8 20 28 30 70 11% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 11 14 12 47 6% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 18 UMass 2 0 2 2 0 2 0% | 14 3 4 7 4 10 30% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 5 12 17 9 51 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 1 6 7 35 33 3% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 1 0 1 1 0 3 0% | 17 2 6 8 12 38 5% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 20 4 1 5 16 25 16% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 1 0 3 3 0 10 0% | 24 4 13 17 10 50 8% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 2 3 0 6 17% | 20 5 11 16 14 37 14% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 3 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 25 3 6 9 10 28 11%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 0 3 3 5 6 0% | 30 8 18 26 26 70 11% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 2 9 11 11 41 5% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 2 1 1 2 0 5 20% | 31 10 18 28 20 65 15% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 10 19 29 20 85 12% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 2 1 0% | 23 1 5 6 16 28 4% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 2 0 0 0 5 1 0% | 22 1 4 5 30 15 7%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 3 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 25 5 2 7 6 36 14% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 16 2 7 9 14 43 5% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 2 1 0 1 0 4 25% | 23 2 2 4 6 12 17% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 1 1 2 6 12 8%