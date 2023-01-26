Bob Jones’ Diagnosis, Ridly Greig’s Debut, and More

Good morning, folks. I hope everyone has a little extra in the tank this morning coming off a much-needed (for morale purposes) win over the Isles last night. If you missed it, then please check out Ross’ recap here. Among the storylines from last night’s game, we await further information on Cam Talbot who sustained an apparent leg injury midway through last night’s game. In the meantime:

Sadly we start the news today with some somber information out of the Ottawa Senators organization as assistant coach Bob Jones announced his diagnosis with ALS. Jones has stated that he chose to make his diagnosis public in an effort to raise awareness and promote research into this illness. Jones has a long history of working alongside DJ Smith and contributes to the “player’s coach” culture that the Senators’ players currently enjoy.

Bob Jones is one of the kindest, funniest and most gentle people you’ll ever meet. Brave of him and his family to share his ALS diagnosis to help others. He’s on the job today. #Sens pic.twitter.com/C0GbsUvfZp — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 24, 2023