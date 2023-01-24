Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 24th

Everything sucks right now. Here are a few exceptions.
Forwards:
Zack Ostapchuk
The Winnipeg Ice’s big trade deadline acquisition is settling into his new role, contributing a goal and three assists in his last three games, for a total of 6 points in 5 games. It’s not the dominance we saw back in Vancouver, but a few more games to adjust and he’ll be ready for another playoff run, this time with a much better team around him.
⭐️ Zack Ostapchuk had a 1G, 1A on Sunday and was named 2nd star. He’s riding a 4-game point streak.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/NyLMLkCkbG— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 23, 2023
Angus Crookshank
While Belleville didn’t have the best week, Crookshank was one of their more productive forwards with a goal and assist in three games this week. With Ottawa lacking any semblance of a decent bottom-six outside of Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard, look for Crookshank to potentially push for a spot on the big club.
Angus Crookshank tips the puck past Erik Kallgren on the power play.#Marlies trail Belleville by one in the first period. pic.twitter.com/bwX8rqkhqL— Nick Barden (@nickbarden) January 19, 2023
Cole Reinhardt
Just read the last entry and replace “Crookshank” with “Reinhardt”.
Cole Reinhardt pretty much goes end-to-end and then beats Joseph Woll over the shoulder.#Marlies and Belleville tied 1-1. pic.twitter.com/jqgmTMYiji— Nick Barden (@nickbarden) January 21, 2023
Defencemen:
Jorian Donovan
With back-to-back two-point games against North Bay and Sudbury, the overachieving 5th-round left-shot defenseman from the most recent draft now has 33 points in 40 games with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs. Sitting 7th in the OHL’s Eastern Conference with a 19-19-4 record, they’re certainly a far cry from the squad that won the league last year, but a playoff spot is likely and if Donovan and a few others heat up at the right time, they could pull off an upset on a higher seed.
DONOVAN IN OVERTIME #GoSensGo prospect @DonovanJorian buries the feed from @NickLardis91 and the @BulldogsOHL steal the extra point in North Bay ✅ pic.twitter.com/IJjiiBlwJw— OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 20, 2023
Chandler Romeo
While not considered a major addition, acquired for a mere 4th-round pick and a swap of 2nds, Romeo is off to a good start with the Guelph Storm nonetheless. The 2021 7th-rounder scored in back-to-back contests to triple his season goal total for the season.
Chandler Romeo isn’t known for his offence but he’s scored in two straight for Guelph #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/J4dTI9FTVx— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 22, 2023
Goalies:
Leevi Merilainen
Of the two goalies in the system who played this week, Merilainen stood out this week with a .957 save percentage in his two starts with Karpat. With Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese struggling, it may come down to the unexpected 3rd-rounder from 2020 to determine if the Sens actually have a goaltender of the future.
Silver Linings:
- With Josh Norris done for the season, Ridly Greig has been called up. He’s had a modest first year in the AHL with 23 points in 28 games, including 12 goals.
- As for the prospects in Sweden, it’s good to see both Filip Nordberg and Oskar Pettersson playing in the SHL. Even with a lack of production, being able to hold down a role on the big club at a young age is a good first step for players drafted after the first round, as is so for 2022 2nd-rounder Nordberg and 2022 3rd-rounder Pettersson. Additionally, Nordberg will take part in the Five Nations tournament from February 6th-12th, representing Sweden.
Filip Nordberg has been named to Sweden's U19 team that will compete in the 5-nations tournament from Feb 6-12#GoSensGo https://t.co/gPdyqWDJjn pic.twitter.com/aX3nisD6Gn— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 24, 2023
Stats:
Pro (NHL, AHL)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|23
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0%
||
|12
|2
|4
|6
|8
|35
|6%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|13
|0
|2
|2
|10
|14
|0%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|NHL
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0%
||
|13
|0
|1
|1
|7
|15
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|23
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|20%
||
|39
|12
|10
|22
|15
|107
|11%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|2
|5
|7
|0
|10
|20%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0%
||
|28
|12
|11
|23
|38
|56
|21%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0%
||
|39
|2
|18
|20
|13
|79
|3%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|2
|3
|5
|2
|16
|13%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|23
|AHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0%
||
|19
|6
|7
|13
|18
|35
|17%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|14%
||
|39
|6
|15
|21
|52
|74
|8%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|22
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|14%
||
|39
|12
|26
|38
|34
|88
|14%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|24
|3
|11
|14
|12
|47
|6%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0%
USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyson Dyck
|C/LW
|18
|UMass
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|20
|5
|4
|9
|6
|20
|25%
|Stephen Halliday
|C
|20
|Ohio State Univ.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
||
|26
|7
|18
|25
|11
|65
|11%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|21
|Univ. of North Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0%
||
|23
|5
|6
|11
|52
|52
|10%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|22
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|20%
||
|22
|4
|7
|11
|14
|49
|8%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|24
|Northeastern Univ.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0%
||
|24
|5
|1
|6
|22
|30
|17%
|Cameron O'Neill
|RW
|19
|Tri-City (USHL)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0%
||
|26
|4
|12
|16
|10
|58
|7%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0%
||
|24
|6
|13
|19
|14
|50
|12%
|Theo Wallberg
|LD
|19
|Dubuque (USHL)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|30
|3
|8
|11
|12
|31
|10%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|20
|Ottawa
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|17
|9
|6
|15
|28
|66
|14%
|Jorian Donovan
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|3
|2
|2
|4
|9
|7
|29%
||
|40
|10
|23
|33
|39
|95
|11%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|18
|Kitchener
|OHL
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0%
||
|31
|2
|10
|12
|13
|49
|4%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|20
|Prince Albert/Winnipeg
|WHL
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|25%
||
|37
|11
|18
|29
|34
|73
|15%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Vancouver/Winnipeg
|WHL
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|3
|33%
||
|26
|13
|22
|35
|20
|91
|14%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|20
|Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0%
||
|31
|1
|7
|8
|18
|38
|3%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|19
|Sarnia/Guelph
|OHL
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|100%
||
|29
|3
|4
|7
|35
|24
|13%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|24
|Moscow
|KHL
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|38
|9
|5
|14
|16
|59
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|13
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|IF Björklöven
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|27
|6
|3
|9
|6
|40
|15%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|3
|8
|11
|14
|46
|7%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|25
|2
|2
|4
|6
|13
|15%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Växjö HC
|SHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|19
|15
|10
|25
|31
|75
|20%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|SHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|16
|1
|1
|2
|6
|13
|8%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|104
|12
|88.5%
||
|11
|3
|6
|2
|0
|316
|39
|87.7%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Allen
|ECHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|188
|14
|92.6%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|20
|Kärpät
|Liiga
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|47
|2
|95.7%
||
|24
|9
|8
|5
|0
|530
|43
|91.9%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|19
|5
|13
|0
|0
|610
|57
|90.7%
|Mads Søgaard
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|18
|5
|8
|1
|0
|459
|44
|90.4%
Loading comments...