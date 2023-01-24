 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 24th

Jorian Donovan continues to be a bright spot in the 2023 season.

By Shaan Malik
NHL: Preseason-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Everything sucks right now. Here are a few exceptions.

Forwards:

Zack Ostapchuk

The Winnipeg Ice’s big trade deadline acquisition is settling into his new role, contributing a goal and three assists in his last three games, for a total of 6 points in 5 games. It’s not the dominance we saw back in Vancouver, but a few more games to adjust and he’ll be ready for another playoff run, this time with a much better team around him.

Angus Crookshank

While Belleville didn’t have the best week, Crookshank was one of their more productive forwards with a goal and assist in three games this week. With Ottawa lacking any semblance of a decent bottom-six outside of Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard, look for Crookshank to potentially push for a spot on the big club.

Cole Reinhardt

Just read the last entry and replace “Crookshank” with “Reinhardt”.

Defencemen:

Jorian Donovan

With back-to-back two-point games against North Bay and Sudbury, the overachieving 5th-round left-shot defenseman from the most recent draft now has 33 points in 40 games with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs. Sitting 7th in the OHL’s Eastern Conference with a 19-19-4 record, they’re certainly a far cry from the squad that won the league last year, but a playoff spot is likely and if Donovan and a few others heat up at the right time, they could pull off an upset on a higher seed.

Chandler Romeo

While not considered a major addition, acquired for a mere 4th-round pick and a swap of 2nds, Romeo is off to a good start with the Guelph Storm nonetheless. The 2021 7th-rounder scored in back-to-back contests to triple his season goal total for the season.

Goalies:

Leevi Merilainen

Of the two goalies in the system who played this week, Merilainen stood out this week with a .957 save percentage in his two starts with Karpat. With Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese struggling, it may come down to the unexpected 3rd-rounder from 2020 to determine if the Sens actually have a goaltender of the future.

Silver Linings:

  • With Josh Norris done for the season, Ridly Greig has been called up. He’s had a modest first year in the AHL with 23 points in 28 games, including 12 goals.
  • As for the prospects in Sweden, it’s good to see both Filip Nordberg and Oskar Pettersson playing in the SHL. Even with a lack of production, being able to hold down a role on the big club at a young age is a good first step for players drafted after the first round, as is so for 2022 2nd-rounder Nordberg and 2022 3rd-rounder Pettersson. Additionally, Nordberg will take part in the Five Nations tournament from February 6th-12th, representing Sweden.

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL)

- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 9 0% | 12 2 4 6 8 35 6%
Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 13 0 2 2 10 14 0%
Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 4 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 13 0 1 1 7 15 0%
Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 1 2 0 5 20% | 39 12 10 22 15 107 11%
Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20%
Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 4 0% | 28 12 11 23 38 56 21%
Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 39 2 18 20 13 79 3%
Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13%
Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 2 6 0% | 19 6 7 13 18 35 17%
Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 7 14% | 39 6 15 21 52 74 8%
Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 0 7 14% | 39 12 26 38 34 88 14%
Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 11 14 12 47 6%
Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA

- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Tyson Dyck C/LW 18 UMass 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 20 5 4 9 6 20 25%
Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 26 7 18 25 11 65 11%
Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 0 6 0% | 23 5 6 11 52 52 10%
Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 22 4 7 11 14 49 8%
Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 24 5 1 6 22 30 17%
Cameron O'Neill RW 19 Tri-City (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 8 0% | 26 4 12 16 10 58 7%
Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 1 1 0 8 0% | 24 6 13 19 14 50 12%
Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 30 3 8 11 12 31 10%

CHL

- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14%
Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 2 2 4 9 7 29% | 40 10 23 33 39 95 11%
Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 4 0 1 1 2 4 0% | 31 2 10 12 13 49 4%
Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 0 1 6 4 25% | 37 11 18 29 34 73 15%
Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 3 4 0 3 33% | 26 13 22 35 20 91 14%
Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 2 4 0% | 31 1 7 8 18 38 3%
Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 2 2 0 2 5 2 100% | 29 3 4 7 35 24 13%

Europe

- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
- - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L -
PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH%
Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 24 Moscow KHL 4 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 38 9 5 14 16 59 15%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15%
Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0%
Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7%
Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 2 2 4 6 13 15%
Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 0 1 0%
Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20%
Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 16 1 1 2 6 13 8%

Goalies

- - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - -
- - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - -
PLAYER AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV% | GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV%
Kevin Mandolese 22 Belleville AHL 3 0 2 1 0 104 12 88.5% | 11 3 6 2 0 316 39 87.7%
Kevin Mandolese 22 Allen ECHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 6 4 2 0 0 188 14 92.6%
Leevi Meriläinen 20 Kärpät Liiga 2 1 1 0 0 47 2 95.7% | 24 9 8 5 0 530 43 91.9%
Kevin Reidler 18 AIK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 19 5 13 0 0 610 57 90.7%
Mads Søgaard 22 Belleville AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 18 5 8 1 0 459 44 90.4%

