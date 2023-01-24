Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 24th

Everything sucks right now. Here are a few exceptions.

Forwards:

Zack Ostapchuk

The Winnipeg Ice’s big trade deadline acquisition is settling into his new role, contributing a goal and three assists in his last three games, for a total of 6 points in 5 games. It’s not the dominance we saw back in Vancouver, but a few more games to adjust and he’ll be ready for another playoff run, this time with a much better team around him.

⭐️ Zack Ostapchuk had a 1G, 1A on Sunday and was named 2nd star. He’s riding a 4-game point streak.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/NyLMLkCkbG — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 23, 2023

Angus Crookshank

While Belleville didn’t have the best week, Crookshank was one of their more productive forwards with a goal and assist in three games this week. With Ottawa lacking any semblance of a decent bottom-six outside of Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard, look for Crookshank to potentially push for a spot on the big club.

Angus Crookshank tips the puck past Erik Kallgren on the power play.#Marlies trail Belleville by one in the first period. pic.twitter.com/bwX8rqkhqL — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) January 19, 2023

Cole Reinhardt

Just read the last entry and replace “Crookshank” with “Reinhardt”.

Cole Reinhardt pretty much goes end-to-end and then beats Joseph Woll over the shoulder.#Marlies and Belleville tied 1-1. pic.twitter.com/jqgmTMYiji — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) January 21, 2023

Defencemen:

Jorian Donovan

With back-to-back two-point games against North Bay and Sudbury, the overachieving 5th-round left-shot defenseman from the most recent draft now has 33 points in 40 games with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs. Sitting 7th in the OHL’s Eastern Conference with a 19-19-4 record, they’re certainly a far cry from the squad that won the league last year, but a playoff spot is likely and if Donovan and a few others heat up at the right time, they could pull off an upset on a higher seed.

DONOVAN IN OVERTIME #GoSensGo prospect @DonovanJorian buries the feed from @NickLardis91 and the @BulldogsOHL steal the extra point in North Bay ✅ pic.twitter.com/IJjiiBlwJw — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 20, 2023

Chandler Romeo

While not considered a major addition, acquired for a mere 4th-round pick and a swap of 2nds, Romeo is off to a good start with the Guelph Storm nonetheless. The 2021 7th-rounder scored in back-to-back contests to triple his season goal total for the season.

Chandler Romeo isn’t known for his offence but he’s scored in two straight for Guelph #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/J4dTI9FTVx — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 22, 2023

Goalies:

Leevi Merilainen

Of the two goalies in the system who played this week, Merilainen stood out this week with a .957 save percentage in his two starts with Karpat. With Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese struggling, it may come down to the unexpected 3rd-rounder from 2020 to determine if the Sens actually have a goaltender of the future.

Silver Linings:

With Josh Norris done for the season, Ridly Greig has been called up. He’s had a modest first year in the AHL with 23 points in 28 games, including 12 goals.

As for the prospects in Sweden, it’s good to see both Filip Nordberg and Oskar Pettersson playing in the SHL. Even with a lack of production, being able to hold down a role on the big club at a young age is a good first step for players drafted after the first round, as is so for 2022 2nd-rounder Nordberg and 2022 3rd-rounder Pettersson. Additionally, Nordberg will take part in the Five Nations tournament from February 6th-12th, representing Sweden.

Filip Nordberg has been named to Sweden's U19 team that will compete in the 5-nations tournament from Feb 6-12#GoSensGo https://t.co/gPdyqWDJjn pic.twitter.com/aX3nisD6Gn — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 24, 2023

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 3 0 2 2 2 9 0% | 12 2 4 6 8 35 6% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 13 0 2 2 10 14 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 4 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 13 0 1 1 7 15 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 3 1 1 2 0 5 20% | 39 12 10 22 15 107 11% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 4 0% | 28 12 11 23 38 56 21% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 39 2 18 20 13 79 3% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 2 6 0% | 19 6 7 13 18 35 17% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 2 7 14% | 39 6 15 21 52 74 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 3 1 1 2 0 7 14% | 39 12 26 38 34 88 14% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 11 14 12 47 6% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 18 UMass 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 20 5 4 9 6 20 25% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 26 7 18 25 11 65 11% Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 0 6 0% | 23 5 6 11 52 52 10% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 22 4 7 11 14 49 8% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 24 5 1 6 22 30 17% Cameron O'Neill RW 19 Tri-City (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 8 0% | 26 4 12 16 10 58 7% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 1 1 0 8 0% | 24 6 13 19 14 50 12% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 30 3 8 11 12 31 10%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 2 2 4 9 7 29% | 40 10 23 33 39 95 11% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 4 0 1 1 2 4 0% | 31 2 10 12 13 49 4% Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 0 1 6 4 25% | 37 11 18 29 34 73 15% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 3 1 3 4 0 3 33% | 26 13 22 35 20 91 14% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 2 4 0% | 31 1 7 8 18 38 3% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 2 2 0 2 5 2 100% | 29 3 4 7 35 24 13%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 24 Moscow KHL 4 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 38 9 5 14 16 59 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 2 2 4 6 13 15% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 0 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 16 1 1 2 6 13 8%