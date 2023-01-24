Struggles in Belleville Continue

It feels like every week I write these recaps, I either get to share the good news or deliver the bad. The Belleville Senators either have a fantastic week or drop an absolute dud. Unfortunately, this week it’s (once again) the latter.

After starting 2023 on a three game winning streak, the BSens have gone on a five game losing streak - including dropping two back-to-back games against division rivals. On Wednesday, the Toronto Marlies came to town for the first of two games at CAA Arena.

With Kevin Mandolese between the pipes, Belleville got to work by opening the scoring on an Angus Crookshank powerplay marker.

What a thread from Cassells to set up a sweet deflection for #36❗️#ForTheB https://t.co/qkVnComB7d pic.twitter.com/8QnhQ6TnBv — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 19, 2023

Joseph Blandisi ruined the party for the home team in the dying seconds of the period with his tenth of the year, knotting the teams back up before intermission. Opening the second, Cole Cassels picked up his fourth of the year - and his second point of the game - on this play that felt like it was occurring in slow motion.

The two teams exchanged a number of goals in the second period, with Toronto heading into their room with the lead after forty. Early in the third, the Marlies added what should have been a back breaking goal to bring their lead to 5-3. Luckily for the BSens, Matthew Boucher said “not today” and added not one but two goals later in the third period to force extra time. While Belleville guaranteed themselves a point, they weren’t able to capture the second as Toronto took this one in a shootout.

On Friday, Belleville went with Mandolese again with Mads Søgaard sidelined. While Belleville once again played well in this one, the tight fought match ended with another Toronto win. Cole Reinhardt, Egor Sokolov and Jacob Larsson were the goalscorers, while Cole Cassels found himself on the scoresheet again with a pair of assists.

For the final game of the week, Belleville hosted Troy Mann’s former team from Hershey for another hard fought battle. In this one, Belleville got out to the lead in the second period. While the first was sleepy, the second period was the look of a team that wasn’t coming off a game the night before. Belleville’s first marker came courtesy of the red hot Scott Sabourin, who set a new career high in goals with 13. Cassels, once again, found himself in the assist column. Viktor Lodin added to the lead towards the end of the stanza, with a powerplay tally.

Sabs tallies his 13th of the campaign, which sets his new career high for goals in a season❗️ #ForTheB https://t.co/fCsFjuihcw pic.twitter.com/7otQmlLK3N — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 22, 2023

Once the third period started, things fell apart. Five minutes in, Ethen Frank buried his 17th of the season. Four minutes later, Beck Malenstyn got a shorthanded goal. Four minutes after that, Garrett Pilon got in on the action. And, with the net empty, Frank grabbed his 18th. Belleville went from up 2-0 to a 4-2 loss all in the final period.

Weekly Notes