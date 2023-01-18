Game 44 Preview and Open Thread: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Ottawa Senators

It’s been 38 very long and at times very painful games without Josh Norris. While the Ottawa Senators have been riddled with injuries all season, Norris’s injury has had the biggest impact both in terms of the level of skill missing from the team as well as the duration of his injury.

The Sens are currently on a 2-game losing streak, one of which was a complete embarrassment of a blowout. The win against the Arizona Coyotes wasn’t totally inspiring either considering who the opponent was, but we won’t argue with how they win as long as they do. The Sens are now 19-21-3 and sit at 7th in the Atlantic and 25th overall. They sit 13 points away from last place and 9 points away from the last wildcard spot, held by no other than the Pittsburgh Penguins. Losing tonight might really make the playoffs officially out of reach, although realistically that probably happened a couple of games ago.

While the Penguins are always a tough opponent, they’re coming into this game having won only 3 out of their last 7 games in January. These 3 wins came against the Coyotes, Canucks, and Ducks; so not the toughest tests. One would think the Sens should be able to at least have a competitive game against the Penguins, especially with the boost they’re getting to their top 6.

The lineup based on this morning’s practice - with Cam Talbot expected to start:

Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Brassard Pinto Gambrell

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Joseph extra



Chabot JBD

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Game Notes:

There is concern that the Sens may be rushing Norris back after reports were very vague on when he would be ready but it seems they are playing it cautiously at least when it comes to face-offs where Giroux is expected to take most of the face-offs

In an odd decision by DJ Smith, yes another one, Mathieu Joseph will be a healthy scratch tonight. Some are suggesting a trade could be in the works, otherwise, it really doesn’t make much sense considering the lack of production from our bottom-6. The worst past about this decision is that Joseph was slated to play his brother tonight and many family members flew into the game for the event.

The first meeting between P.O Joseph and his brother will have to wait a bit . Both teams play on Friday again in Pittsburgh.



Cam Talbot looks to be the starter tonight. Between him and Forsberg, both goalies have suffered in various degrees this season. I would have given Forsberg the chance to shake off the game in Colorado but I guess Smith has other ideas. I’m still baffled that he kept him in for that entire game.

With Norris coming back, he was slotted between DeBrincat and Giroux. Personally, I would have tried DeBrincat with Stützle but it also just feels good to have two competent lines at the top again.

Stats

Team Stats Game 44 Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins Game 44 Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.91 25th 3.21 13th Goals Against/GP 3.23 19th 3.02 16th Shots/GP 33.3 6th 32.4 11th Shots Against/GP 31.8 19th 33.4 26th Powerplay % 26.4 6th 20.6 23rd Penalty Kill % 82.2 8th 83.2 4th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 51.84 10th 50.04 19th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 52.09 12th 52.52 10th