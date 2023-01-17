Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 17th

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Zack Ostapchuk

Back-to-back world junior gold medals and two goals through his first two games with his new WHL team in Winnipeg, and it feels like Ostapchuk still has more tricks up his sleeve. After the unreal postseason numbers he put up with an underdog Vancouver team last spring, we can all hope for even bigger and better things considering the talent surrounding him this season.

Stephen Halliday

Could Halliday become the latest in a long Ottawa Senators tradition of drafting overagers? Halliday now has 11 points in his last six games (three goals and eight assists) including goals in two important series against Big Ten rivals Michigan and Michigan State. That’s one way to endear yourself to the Buckeye faithful. Ohio currently ranks eighth in the national polls with another Big Ten opponent forthcoming in Wisconsin.

Halliday with the Buckeye power play goal this period, from Singleton and McWard.



Halliday (G/2A) & Singleton (3A) both have three points tonight, McWard two assists.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/aw8udPrItz — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 14, 2023

Egor Sokolov

Who else but the big, loveable bear could represent the Belleville Senators at the AHL all-star game? Sokolov has maintained a point-per-game pace despite Belleville’s inconsistent play throughout the season while trending towards career-highs in goals, assists, and shots. Sokolov has three goals and four assists through five games in this the year of our lord 2023. We genuinely love to see these things happen for such a nice guy.

Defence

Filip Nordberg

Ottawa’s first pick in the 2022 entry draft hasn’t put up eye-popping offensive stats so far in his first season in the system but it bodes well that the 18-year-old has already earned a call-up to Sweden’s top league (and one of the best leagues in the world really) as a young defender. We still have several years to wait before we know what Nordberg’s true potential looks like but so far he has checked off the necessary boxes climbing up the ranks in Sweden (even if he still needs to earn the trust of his new coaches).

Filip Nordberg picked up a secondary assist in his SHL debut



Nordberg made the most of his three and a half minutes of playing time as Växjö's 7th defenceman in a 2-0 win. Congrats, Filip!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/hgT1xnlZLN — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 12, 2023

Ben Roger

I haven’t had too many opportunities to write about Roger over the past year and a half but with an assist and four more shots last night (as I was in the process of writing this), he deserves some recognition. Of late Roger seems to have made a point of taking more shots and fewer penalties so, again, I wanted to give him some credit. He won’t suddenly top anyone’s prospect rankings but you literally cannot ever have enough right-handed defenders in the system.

Goaltender

Leevi Meriläinen

Meriläinen went winless this past week but he continues to put up the best numbers on a regular basis among a crop of Senators goalie prospects having a mixed to mediocre season wrought with injuries and inconsistency (just like the parent club!). Not once this season has Meriläinen given up more than three goals in a game and he has three shutouts through 22 games in Finland’s best league. If nothing else, the conversation around Ottawa’s best internal option for goaltending in the future has gotten more interesting this season.

Stats

Pro - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 9 2 2 4 6 26 8% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 13 0 2 2 10 14 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 0 1 1 7 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 2 50% | 36 11 9 20 15 102 11% Philippe Daoust C 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 5 7 0 10 20% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 25 12 11 23 32 52 23% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 2 0 1 1 2 4 0% | 36 2 18 20 13 74 3% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 2 3 5 2 16 13% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 2 0 0 0 4 6 0% | 17 5 7 12 16 29 17% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 4 1 0% | 36 5 14 19 50 67 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 4 3 0% | 36 11 25 36 34 81 14% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 3 11 14 12 47 6% Lassi Thomson RD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 4 1 0%

USA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C/LW 18 UMass 2 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 18 5 4 9 6 17 29% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 2 1 2 3 2 7 14% | 24 7 17 24 11 63 11% Tyler Kleven LD 21 Univ. of North Dakota 1 0 0 0 17 2 0% | 21 5 6 11 52 46 11% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 20 3 7 10 14 44 7% Jakov Novak LW/C 24 Northeastern Univ. 1 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 22 5 1 6 18 28 18% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 24 4 12 16 10 50 8% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 2 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 22 6 12 18 14 42 14% Theo Wallberg LD 19 Dubuque (USHL) 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 3 8 11 12 30 10%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 20 Ottawa OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 9 6 15 28 66 14% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 0 1 1 2 9 0% | 37 8 21 29 30 88 9% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 27 2 9 11 11 45 4% Carson Latimer RW 20 Prince Albert/Winnipeg WHL 2 0 0 0 6 2 0% | 34 10 18 28 28 69 14% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver/Winnipeg WHL 2 2 0 2 0 2 100% | 23 12 19 31 20 87 14% Ben Roger RD 20 Kingston OHL 3 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 28 1 6 7 16 34 3% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia/Guelph OHL 3 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 27 1 4 5 30 22 5%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 6 3 9 6 40 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 3 8 11 14 46 7% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 2 2 4 6 13 15% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Växjö HC SHL 2 0 1 1 0 1 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 15 10 25 31 75 20% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 1 2 6 12 8%