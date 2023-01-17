Belleville Drops Two Straight

As the old saying goes, all good things come to an end.

After winning their first three games of the calendar year, the Belleville Senators were back in action this past weekend and the outcome wasn’t quite what they were looking for. They kicked off the weekend with a very close loss to their division rivals from Cleveland before turning around and dropping their Saturday matchup with the Manitoba Moose.

On Friday, with the Monsters in town, virtually everything about this game was as close as it could be. Both teams were given five opportunities on the powerplay, the Monsters had 29 shots to Belleville’s 33 and the game was decided by just one goal. This game was the definition of a nailbiter.

After an opening period which featured no scoring, it was the Monsters who got on the board first with Josh Dunne recording his seventh of the season, a powerplay marker at the tail end of a Cole Reinhardt tripping penalty. Early in the third, Scott Sabourin (yes, Scott Sabourin. Again.) knotted things at one with this sneaky little backhander.

Scott Sabourin's nifty backhand vs the Monsters on Friday tied his career-high for goals in a season with 12!#HighlightoftheWeek | #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/qb51uoAYgl — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 15, 2023

Unfortunately, later in the third Dunne found himself back on the scoresheet, this time with a shorthanded tally which ended up deciding the game.

Saturday’s game had a much different vibe. While the final score was only a two goal deficit, with the Moose winning 4-2, it certainly wasn’t the tight matchup the BSens found themselves in on Friday. But all you have to do is look at the scoresheet to know that, as Manitoba scored the first four goals of the game. It wasn’t until almost 50 minutes of game play had passed before Angus Crookshank finally got the home team on the board with his eleventh, courtesy of Cole Cassels.

Crooker with a powerful wrister that finds the back of the net #ForTheB https://t.co/N5OFVce15i pic.twitter.com/MNcrC30bxw — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 15, 2023

With just three minutes to go, Ridly Greig continued his strong 2023 play by burying his 12th. As you know, it was far too little, far too late.

Coming up Belleville has a crucial week of games with three on the calendar. Two of which will be against the Toronto Marlies. While the Marlies sit at the top of the North Division, 17 points ahead of Belleville and well out of reach, if Belleville plans to make the playoffs, it’s likely they’ll be in a position to face Toronto early - maybe even in the first round. Showing they can play against the top team will be a huge confidence boost for this young club.

Weekly Notes