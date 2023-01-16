Seattle’s Surge, Gold for Canada, Voting for Stützle, and more!

Links, news, and notes to start off your Monday morning!

The Seattle Kraken are the hottest team in the league right now, winning eight straight games, with the last seven of them being on the road. They’re up to a record of 26-12-4, putting them 1st in the Pacific and 7th in the NHL in points percentage. What’s insane is that they’re doing this without any players at a point-per-game and Martin Jones sits at an .895 SV% while Philipp Grubauer is even worse at .885%. I don’t think that can last very long, but they’ve been a fun story.

Team Canada won gold once again at the U18 Women’s World Championships, as they routed Sweden 10-0 in the final. Caitlin Kramer led the way, and her 10 goals in the tournament broke the previous record set by Marie-Philip Poulin. Here’s one of her highlight reel goals:

FIRST GOAL OF THE GAME



Caitlin Kraemer puts @HockeyCanada in the lead!#U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/PGq1ZwZRe2 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 15, 2023

When the NHL is essentially being called “too woke”, maybe you’re on the wrong side of things...Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly upset at the NHL hosting a job fair in Fort Lauderdale where minorities were encouraged to apply. As we all know, there aren’t nearly enough white men in the NHL:

It appears the NHL has gotten into a conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The NHL was scheduled to host a job fair in Florida calling for diverse candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, which DeSantis called "discriminatory prohibitions." — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) January 15, 2023

It’s incredibly sickening to see someone abuse his power like that, because how dare minorities get positions that have historically never been available to them.