Game 42 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Colorado Avalanche

As we officially enter the second half of the season, the Ottawa Senators will be looking to break the 0.500 plateau that’s haunted them for the last month. After a decisive 5-3 win at Mullett Arena, the Sens will be visiting the defending Stanley Cup Champions in Denver tonight to try to get on a roll.

With no morning skate today, we’re going to assume the Sens will continue rolling with their new look top six with the lines below.

Tkachuk - Stützle - Giroux

DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson

Kelly - Gambrell - Lucchini

Brassard - Kastelic - Watson



Chabot - Zub

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brännström - Holden





A trend of late has seen DJ Smith avoid confirming a starter until much closer to game time. Anton Forsberg got the nod last game and, while the Sens took home the win, posted a sub 0.900 SV%. I’d expect Smith to go to Cam Talbot tonight, but we’ll see who leads the team onto the ice for warmups at 6:30pm EST.

This one is set to start at 7pm EST and will be a nationally televised event so turn your dial to Sportsnet tonight, Sens fans.

Game Notes

For being the defending champs, the Avalanche aren’t exactly a dominant force this season. Yes, they’ve experienced injuries but last season, Colorado would have been a scheduled loss for the Sens. The Avs only sit two points ahead of Ottawa and are coming into this game 3-6-1 in their last ten. It’s winnable.

The Avalanche went with Pavel Francouz in Thursday’s loss to the Blackhawks, so while they haven’t confirmed a starter as of this post, we can assume the Sens will be facing Alexandar Georgiev tonight. Colorado is 16-11-3 with Georgiev in net as he sports a 0.914 SV% on the season.

Following a nine game stretch where he couldn’t find the back of the net, captain Brady Tkachuk has goals in two of Ottawa’s last three games. All eyes will be on Ottawa’s fearless leader to keep this trend up and find himself on the game sheet again tonight.

After a seven game point streak which saw him bag 12 points, Tim Stützle was held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games against Nashville and Arizona. Look for him to get back on the scoresheet tonight skating with Brady Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat.

After missing a good chunk of December, Nathan MacKinnon is back to his usual exceptional play and has seven points in his last five games for the Avs.

Player Stats