Thursday’s Links, News and Notes: PK Subban To Be Honoured, A New Business Partner for Reynolds, All-Star Coaches and More

Trades talks, women’s hockey, Ryan Reynolds sighting and more. What does this week hold for us in news; let’s find out in this week’s edition of the Links, News and Notes.
- The PK Subban trade remains one of the most discussed topics amongst Habs fans. While the Habs did enjoy a few years of Shea Weber, ultimately many can argue that the Habs may have been better off watching Subban develop into their own elite defenseman. In an attempt to honor his time in Montreal, the Canadiens will honour PK Subban prior to the game against the Nashville Predators tonight.
- How about that for an Ottawa Senators ownership group?
Alexander Skarsgard kisses Henrik Lundqvist while they watch the Rangers with Ryan Reynolds. Yes this is real. pic.twitter.com/5gZqIgULwa— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 11, 2023
I mean, there is no way Henrik Lundqvist would be involved in any team other than the New York Rangers, but I’d settle for a Reynolds/Skarsgård duo.
- The NHL All-Star just added its elite coaches of the season. It is no surprise that the All-Star grouped is lead by Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins who will be joined by former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy as well as Rod Brind’Amour and Peter DeBoer.
- Speaking of the NHL All-Star game, we have a short window to get Tim Stützle into the ballot as Twitter voting has officially started as of midnight today. Just make sure to use his full name with the hashtag #NHLAllStar; let’s get these Sens this entire weekend.
- Team Canada’s U-18 Women’s hockey tournament is going splendidly so far. The team finished with a perfect 3-0 in the round-robin.
- This has been an extremely difficult season for Pittsburg Penguins Kris Letang. After suffering a stroke earlier this season, he recently lost his father. In a show of true leadership and solidarity; his teammates delayed going home from their road trip and made a detour to Montreal to be with their teammate at his father’s wake.
- Trade talks are always interesting this time of year, headlining the talks this year are the likes of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews which would mark a legendary era for both of them that saw some good but also a lot of bad times. Sportsnet had this interesting list of 20 of the most impactful players currently rumoured to be in trade talks.
