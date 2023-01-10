BSens Get Rolling in 2023

After a rough conclusion to 2022 which saw Belleville lose seven of their final eight games, the BSens kicked off the New Year in style with not one, not two but three wins in a row.

This week started with a date with the Rochester Americans and the game started out relatively promising for the BSens, outshooting the Amerks and having two powerplay opportunities in the opening frame. It wasn’t until the second, however, that the party got started with Ridly Greig and Egor Sokolov (x2) getting themselves on the board for a 3-0 lead.

Back-to-back goals from Egor Sokolov extend the lead for the @BellevilleSens in #BELvsROC. pic.twitter.com/a4UiYRAj7q — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 5, 2023

While Rochester clapped back just a minute after Sokolov’s second tally, Belleville buried another two in the third period for the 5-1 win. Sokolov completed the hat trick with an empty net goal, his 11th goal of the season.

On Friday, Belleville drove from Rochester to Syracuse for another North Division battle. Going from Rochester to Syracuse, given how the Amerks are near the top of the division and the Crunch are with Belleville near the bottom, you’d think the game against the Crunch would be the easier matchup. After a 5-1 blowout, it took a shootout to get a decision in this one.

Angus Crookshank opened the scoring on the powerplay in the first period, thanks to some great work around the perimeter by Belleville’s special teams unit.

Top @BellevilleSens rookies Ridly Greig and Angus Crookshank getting it done in #BELvsSYR. pic.twitter.com/2ST9QO0fCB — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 7, 2023

In the second, Philippe Myers tied things up with a special teams marker of his own, but this time on the penalty kill. Luckily for Belleville, the red hot Scott Sabourin (yes, you read that correctly) scored his ninth of the year to open the third period.

Sabs with the smoothest fake goal you'll see in a while #ForTheB https://t.co/vrJM5IbrYu pic.twitter.com/gVDWargEFV — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 7, 2023

If you knew nothing about Sabourin, you’d see this highlight and think he was one of Ottawa’s top offensive prospects with how smooth this fake-out was.

As mentioned, this one took a shootout to get a result, so of course the Crunch buried another goal to even things up later in the third. With overtime doing nothing for either team, we got a chance to see both Egor Sokolov (game winner) and Viktor Lodin bury some excellent goals in the shootout.

Egor Sokolov with another big night! He is now 4/4 in the shootout and leads the league in shootout goals #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/CELbKorRnS — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 7, 2023

Viktor Lodin's filthy shootout goal against the Crunch gives us our #HighlightoftheWeek! #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/VgQ7Sr8WzG — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 8, 2023

On Saturday, Belleville kicked off a six game home stand by welcoming the Manitoba Moose to CAA Arena. The Moose, like Belleville, are a middling team in their division with some strong players but an inconsistent performance thus far. Saturday was no difference as Belleville put six pucks behind Moose goaltender Arvid Holm.

Halfway through the first, Viktor Lodin scored his fifth of the season - a tally which saw Ridly Greig find himself once again on the scoresheet as the primary helper.

Greig with a beauty pass to Lodin who snipes home the first shot for the #Sens! #ForTheB https://t.co/RW9165Ei4H pic.twitter.com/TpiCKq6VbN — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) January 8, 2023

This game remained close for the opening forty minutes, with the two teams each adding a goal for a 2-1 score. The third period, however, Belleville put their foot on the gas and didn’t look back. Jacob Larsson, Greig and Sabourin (x2) all found the back of the net in the final frame, for a 6-1 victory to close out a successful week.

Weekly Notes