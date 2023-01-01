Weekly Question: What Would You Like To See Happen For the Ottawa Senators in 2023?

On behalf of the entire Silver Seven family, I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year!

2022 didn’t finish with the divisional victory over the Detroit Red Wings we were hoping for but, overall, it was a great year for the Sens. We will always look back at it as the year where things finally started to come together. The summer of Pierre was one that we will never forget and the day Claude Giroux signed in Ottawa may go down as one of the greatest days in recent history. To top it all off, we can now be assured that our dream of new ownership will come true and better yet: it may include one of the coolest Canadian celebrities on the market.

The rest of this season, the beginning of next, and everything in between will be exciting to watch. While 2022 was the catalyst for this team’s future success, I am not exaggerating when I say 2023 could be the year that really takes the team to the next level.

As fans, we have very little control over what happens with the team, but it doesn’t hurt to have our own New Year’s resolutions or maybe “wish lists” for the next 12 months.

Here is mine:

Alex DeBrincat: while it seems most people are now on board with how important DeBrincat is for the development of this team, I do see the odd “maybe, we should trade him” take. Personally, I think a DeBrincat extension should be a top priority for the Sens in the next few months.

New ownership: the team will be under new ownership by the beginning of next season, that we know for sure. The question is, who will be the new owner(s). Will it be a disappointment if Ryan Reynolds isn’t part of it?

LeBreton Flats: the Sens will need to have a lease in place by September in order to ensure the project moves ahead. I think once the new ownership is set in place, that will be dealt with quickly but moving downtown (or central Ottawa) has faced so many hurdles, it seems we can’t fully celebrate until they start the construction process.

Trades: the Sens are missing some key pieces, mainly on defense but also on the depth forward side of things. While I still think Jakob Chychrun should have been a Senator a few months ago, I’m afraid of what the asking price could be now. There have been many names being thrown around lately but I’d be curious to see what players fans want the Sens to purse.

Playoffs: yes, I know , after last night’s game it doesn’t seem right to bring up playoffs. However, this team has shown how good they can be and they’ve done it missing Josh Norris and Artem Zub amongst many other key players for certain periods of time. It’s a hard battle but is it completely a lost cause? I don’t think so.

What about you? What are you hoping for in 2023?