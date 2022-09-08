Carey Price Sidelined, Kirby Dach Signed, Coyotes Finding Ticket Success and More

The vibes are awfully good for Sens fans right now and we’re not going to stop flying high anytime soon. The rest of the league? Well, let’s just say some are jealous and some are in awe of what we have become. That being said, it is Thursday and as usual, we will check up on the rest of the league to explore the new and interesting of this week.

The rumours have been floating for a while and the writing has been on the wall but the Habs have made it official in regards to Carey Price. After missing significant time last season, it was announced a few weeks ago that Price’s knee may be too far damaged for him to start the season and this week they officially placed him on LTIR. The Habs needed his cap space and the move makes sense now as they try to tie up loose ends prior to the season start.

Speaking of tying up loose ends, the Habs have signed their prized off-season acquisition Kirby Dach to a four year extension. Dach was a third overall pick that struggled to meet expectations after starting off his career with a series of injuries. Montreal is hoping a change of scenery revives the young player. The Habs were over the cap momentarily until they placed Price on LTIR which freed up $10M in cap space.

Not only are the Arizona Coyotes going to be playing in the smallest arena in the NHL, they are also increasing their ticket prices. It seems that the Coyotes feel that they are better located geographically which justifies them charging $16 more than league average ticket prices. They seem to be happy with the initial revenue projections but to be praising selling out 5000 seats seems a bit odd.

The conversation about diversity is just getting started and we’re seeing some progress on all fronts of the hockey world. Black Ice, a documentary that will debut at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, will portray the Black hockey experience. It is supposed to shed light on both the open racism that Black players experience while also highlighting the unseen racism that goes unnoticed and unaccounted for.

September 7th, 2011 was a tragic day in the hockey community. Yesterday marked the 11 year anniversary of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl plane crash that took the lives of 44 people including players, staff and plane crew.