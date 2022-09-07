Tim Stützle Signs 8 Year Extension

It’s the Senators season preview event today, where they’re showing off the new food options, theme nights, and oh yeah, signing (literally) an 8 year, $66.8m extension for Tim Stützle.

That’s one way to generate some buzz for the season.

The $8.35m cap hit also makes Stützle the highest paid player on the team. The contract starts at $5m in year one, then $6.5m in year two, $9m in three and four, $10m in five and six, $9.9m in year seven, and finally dropping dropping to $7.4m in the final year. The official release does not mention any no move/no trade clauses for the UFA years, though CapFriendly is reporting a 10-team no-trade list that kicks in for year five.

Stützle has racked up 34 goals and 53 assists (31 primary) in his two seasons, and was second on the team to Tkachuk in overall scoring last season. The scoring pace only improved with his move to the centre of the ice part way through the season too, which bodes well for the future.

Stay tuned for the full profile as part of Top 25 Under 25 where - spoiler alert - Stützle is ranked pretty high.