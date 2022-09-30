Training Camp Check-In & Open Thread: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators will play their third and final preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, after winning one of two split-squad meetings last week. Here are some notes ahead of puck drop:
- The team practiced in two groups yesterday, though there’s a clear mix of NHL and AHL talent in each one. It would appear that we won’t see a close-to-finalized roster until after the next two games. “Group A”, which will be featured in tonight’s contest, consists of the following players:
1st group lines in no particular order.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) September 29, 2022
Kelly Greig Watson
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Lucchini Chartier Hawryluk
Crookshank Stützle Boucher
Wedman
Bernard Roger
Chabot Zub
Holden JBD
Rubins Guenette
- This group has more high-end talent than the one Toronto will roll out tonight, as despite there being several NHLers, we won’t see any of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, or John Tavares, the latter of whom will be sidelined for at least three weeks with an oblique strain.
- One thing to note is that Ridly Greig is not on the roster for tonight’s game. Head coach D.J. Smith indicated yesterday that he expects Greig to take part in one of the next two games, and we won’t see him tonight. Dylan Gambrell will likely play alongside Parker Kelly and Austin Watson.
- Another interesting detail is that Tim Stützle is playing without his projected linemates Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat. Instead, we’ll see what Angus Crookshank and Tyler Boucher can do alongside the süperstar. Crookshank had a goal against the Leafs in his last appearance and is most definitely a candidate to surprise and take the roster by storm. Both he and Boucher had some atrocious injury luck last year, and are looking to get things back on track with a strong training camp.
- With Nick Holden penciled in as the fifth defender on the NHL squad, I’d guess that whoever happens to be playing with him is the frontrunner for the sixth. For now, that’s Jacob Bernard-Docker.
- It’s a 7:00 PM EST start time tonight, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet One, or listen on TSN 1200.
- Today is Canada’s second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on which we reflect on the mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples by the residential school system. In yesterday’s media availability, Brady Tkachuk and other members of the team wore orange as per tradition.
"The coaching staff, training staff, player development. Everybody has that commitment to winning and making everyone better."— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 29, 2022
Brady Tkachuk on the total team effort felt organizationally leading into the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/jB5g5D3Di6
"Je pense que ça va être bon de jouer devant des partisans, et des avoir sur mon côté pour une fois."— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 29, 2022
Claude Giroux on the anticipation of playing in front of a newly-friendly home crowd Saturday night pic.twitter.com/f8iNO2Jeyk
"He knows things that no coach is going to know. The experience he provides to the young guys, and the way he sees the game, is only going to help those guys."#Sens Coach D.J. Smith describes the impact Claude Giroux has on the group pic.twitter.com/VKkcPZ3BzV— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 29, 2022
