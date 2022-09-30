 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Training Camp Check-In & Open Thread: Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Crookshank, Stützle, and Boucher??? Sign me up!

By Shaan Malik
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators will play their third and final preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, after winning one of two split-squad meetings last week. Here are some notes ahead of puck drop:

  • The team practiced in two groups yesterday, though there’s a clear mix of NHL and AHL talent in each one. It would appear that we won’t see a close-to-finalized roster until after the next two games. “Group A”, which will be featured in tonight’s contest, consists of the following players:
  • This group has more high-end talent than the one Toronto will roll out tonight, as despite there being several NHLers, we won’t see any of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, or John Tavares, the latter of whom will be sidelined for at least three weeks with an oblique strain.
  • One thing to note is that Ridly Greig is not on the roster for tonight’s game. Head coach D.J. Smith indicated yesterday that he expects Greig to take part in one of the next two games, and we won’t see him tonight. Dylan Gambrell will likely play alongside Parker Kelly and Austin Watson.
  • Another interesting detail is that Tim Stützle is playing without his projected linemates Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat. Instead, we’ll see what Angus Crookshank and Tyler Boucher can do alongside the süperstar. Crookshank had a goal against the Leafs in his last appearance and is most definitely a candidate to surprise and take the roster by storm. Both he and Boucher had some atrocious injury luck last year, and are looking to get things back on track with a strong training camp.
  • With Nick Holden penciled in as the fifth defender on the NHL squad, I’d guess that whoever happens to be playing with him is the frontrunner for the sixth. For now, that’s Jacob Bernard-Docker.
  • It’s a 7:00 PM EST start time tonight, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet One, or listen on TSN 1200.
  • Today is Canada’s second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on which we reflect on the mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples by the residential school system. In yesterday’s media availability, Brady Tkachuk and other members of the team wore orange as per tradition.

Loading comments...