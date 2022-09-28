Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: September 28th

The Ottawa Senators played against the Winnipeg Jets last night, although it was essentially the B team vs. the A team. The Senators made it close and actually outshot the Jets 27-24 but ultimately fell short.

Ottawa Senators 3, Winnipeg Jets 5

There were only five forwards for Ottawa who will be regulars this season, plus Erik Brännström who might be. This game was more about analyzing which depth players deserve a shot out of Brännström, Parker Kelly, Mark Kastelic, Dylan Gambrell, Michael Dal Colle, and Derick Brassard, plus which prospects such as Jacob Bernard-Docker, Lassi Thomson, Maxence Guénette, Egor Sokolov, Tyler Boucher, Mads Søgaard, Kevin Mandolese, and Cole Reinhardt are closest to NHL-ready.

The trio of Tyler Motte, Shane Pinto, and Mathieu Joseph seemed to gel, and Pinto definitely agrees:

“I think it fits perfectly. Both of them are pretty similar players they make, plays they’re fast. I think we compliment each other pretty well.”



