Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: September 28th

The Ottawa Senators played against the Winnipeg Jets last night, although it was essentially the B team vs. the A team. The Senators made it close and actually outshot the Jets 27-24 but ultimately fell short.
Ottawa Senators 3, Winnipeg Jets 5
- There were only five forwards for Ottawa who will be regulars this season, plus Erik Brännström who might be. This game was more about analyzing which depth players deserve a shot out of Brännström, Parker Kelly, Mark Kastelic, Dylan Gambrell, Michael Dal Colle, and Derick Brassard, plus which prospects such as Jacob Bernard-Docker, Lassi Thomson, Maxence Guénette, Egor Sokolov, Tyler Boucher, Mads Søgaard, Kevin Mandolese, and Cole Reinhardt are closest to NHL-ready.
- The trio of Tyler Motte, Shane Pinto, and Mathieu Joseph seemed to gel, and Pinto definitely agrees:
“I think it fits perfectly. Both of them are pretty similar players they make, plays they’re fast. I think we compliment each other pretty well.”— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 28, 2022
Shane Pinto on his chemistry with line mates Tyler Motte and Mathieu Joseph pic.twitter.com/f3HsshHU2E
- Speaking of that line, they produced two of the three goals tonight, with Motte making it 2-1 and Pinto making it 3-4. Motte is looking like a solid depth addition, and it appears Pinto wants to prove that he belongs in the mix with the other exciting names up front. His forechecking single-handedly made the third goal happen, plus his incredibly quick release was impressive.
- DJ Smith was pleased with the competitiveness from the team tonight, especially given the disparity in talent.
- Bernard-Docker looked poised tonight and was on the ice for 18 CF and 9 CA. If he can actually be a competent defenseman in the NHL this season that is a godsend.
- Brassard is fighting for his life as an NHL player, and he played 16:43 tonight with 2 shots and no points. I don’t think I see the fit on the fourth line, but he has a few more games to prove himself.
- It’s good to give Boucher some NHL experience, although he will definitely need seasoning in the OHL and AHL before he can make an impact in Ottawa.
- Many of these forwards won’t be making much of a contribution (if any) to the Senators this season, but it will be nice to have them in Belleville or emergency depth in the case of injuries. Dal Colle is an interesting case for that, as he probably isn’t an NHL player, but he’s had AHL success and who knows what can get him on track.
- The Senators have five games left in the pre-season, with the next one coming at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 EST. The final four games are all against the Montreal Canadiens, with the first and fourth games coming at home.
