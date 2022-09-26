 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Links, News, and Notes: Injury News, Season Previews, Kaprizov’s Journey and More!

It’s the Monday edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only the pre-season, but the return of NHL hockey is real and good. Did this weekend’s match-ups feature a lot of players that had me saying “who?” or “that guy’s still in the league?” to the TV? Yes. Was it still great? Also yes.

Let’s get caught up with some news from around the league:

Loading comments...