Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: September 26th

After a busy day on Saturday which featured two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Senators spent the majority of the day on Sunday focused on the fans at their annual Fan Fest, hosted at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Unfortunately, the day got off to a bit of a rocky start as there were reports of a thick layer of water on top of the ice. This meant the cancellation of a much anticipated free skate event.

Due to an ice issue outside of the team's control, there will not be able to be an open skate as part of today's Fan Fest. Please stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/ka5ybc2Taj — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 25, 2022

That being said, it looks like the fans who were able to make it out to the arena yesterday had a great time. One of the highlights included a press conference with newly acquired players Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot.

Ottawa meet your newest @Senators team members! Giroux, Debrincat, and Talbot! The Q&A was definitely one to remember! pic.twitter.com/2fVvTI0Hku — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) September 25, 2022

The team also had a meet and greet and a press conference specifically for kids to ask questions of the players they look up to. From Twitter, it appears Mathieu Joseph, Parker Kelly and Shane Pinto were in attendance for this one.

Kid asks about their favourite songs. Kelly says vintage Taylor Swift, Our Song or Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus. Joseph's is Akon (missed the song name). And Pinto said probably something by Drake. — Kevin Lee (@BringBackLee) September 25, 2022

One piece of roster news did make its way out yesterday, despite the lack of official team activities, as Carson Latimer and Tomas Hamara were sent back to their respective CHL clubs.

Roster update: The #Sens have released two players from the team's training camp roster; defenceman Tomas Hamara and forward Carson Latimer. Both players have been assigned to their respective @CHLHockey clubs. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 25, 2022

The Sens are back on the ice today as they prepare for a trip to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Tuesday evening.