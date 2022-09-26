 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: September 26th

The Ottawa Senators hosted Sens Fan Fest yesterday, with not a lot of action to report from training camp.

By spencerblake
/ new
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After a busy day on Saturday which featured two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Senators spent the majority of the day on Sunday focused on the fans at their annual Fan Fest, hosted at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Unfortunately, the day got off to a bit of a rocky start as there were reports of a thick layer of water on top of the ice. This meant the cancellation of a much anticipated free skate event.

That being said, it looks like the fans who were able to make it out to the arena yesterday had a great time. One of the highlights included a press conference with newly acquired players Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Cam Talbot.

The team also had a meet and greet and a press conference specifically for kids to ask questions of the players they look up to. From Twitter, it appears Mathieu Joseph, Parker Kelly and Shane Pinto were in attendance for this one.

One piece of roster news did make its way out yesterday, despite the lack of official team activities, as Carson Latimer and Tomas Hamara were sent back to their respective CHL clubs.

The Sens are back on the ice today as they prepare for a trip to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Tuesday evening.

Loading comments...