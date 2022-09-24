Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: September 24th

I don’t want to alarm anyone but the Ottawa Senators play one TWO exhibition games today. I dunno if that interests any of you or if any of you might check it out or anything. It could be kinda cool if you’re into that kinda thing, I guess.

As with any game day, and especially with a doubleheader, expect more roster notes and lineup information to become available as we approach puck-drop. In the meantime, we do have rosters for both games courtesy of the Sens. For game one, fans will naturally have their eyes on newly-acquired Cam Talbot in the crease first and foremost. Oh and I guess the newly-minted line of Tim Stützle, Alex DeBrincat, and Claude Giroux could provide some entertainment value too. Prospect heads like myself will have plenty of intrigue in names like Tomas Hamara, Roby Järventie, and some guy named Jake Sanderson.

For game two, let’s hope we get to see at least 20 minutes of Mads Søgaard between the pipes, and maybe some minutes from freshly-signed Jorian Donovan on the blueline (more on that coming up!). The evening game features the rest of the core players we’ve missed watching such as Thomas Chabot, Brady Tkachuk, and Josh Norris. We can also make up for some lost time with the likes of Shane Pinto and Angus Crookshank.

So about Donovan, he follows Hamara as the second player of his draft class to sign their entry-level contract with the Senators. Leave it to the Sens to make arguably their two most interesting picks of the draft in the third and fifth round respectively.

Roster update: The #Sens have signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry level contract. pic.twitter.com/5gXejp6cyM — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 23, 2022

Speaking of left-shot defenders who played for the Hamilton Bulldogs last season, Chandler Romeo will head back to the OHL as one of the first cuts from the Sens’ camp this fall. As much as I might have enjoyed seeing Romeo in the pre-season, I wouldn’t look at this cut in any negative capacity as Chandler figures a main component of Sarnia’s blueline this season and still ranks far too low in the Senators’ depth chart to get any minutes on defence.

And finally, for those of you who enjoy good vibes on your Saturday morning, this guy always bring lots of them: Daniel Alfredsson met with the media after his nominal team won yesterday’s scrimmage in Ottawa. While he doesn’t have any plans to rejoin the organization immintenly, everyone loves a visit from a HALL OF FAMER.